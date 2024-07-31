The Big Picture Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb are in a good place after intense drama on Love Island.

Kateb moved on with Miguel Harichi, coming in second place on the show.

Reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock, showcasing fan favorites and drama from the season.

Love Island USA fans may want to hold back on criticizing islander Rob Rausch. Love Island’s favorite, Leah Kateb has revealed to People that she and Rausch are in a good place, though it did take a long time to get there. Fans saw that the pair were formally coupled up within the first weeks of the show, before bombshell Andrea Carmona’s arrival (who the girls quickly dumped, resulting in a Who Dumped Andrea saga). Kateb came in second place with bombshell Miguel Harichi, who she says are on their way to becoming official. They placed second with favorites Serena Page and Kordell Beckham winning the show.

Rausch was hugely criticized for weeks for pursuing Carmona and leaving Kateb hurt. His actions in the villa caused him to be at the bottom of the public votes in every dumping, resulting in him narrowly losing out on a place in the final four with Season 5 star and Season 6 surprise bombshell Kassy Castillo. Luckily, she found happiness with Harichi after her heartbreak in the villa.

Kateb and Rausch’s friendship has been posted on social media, with Kateb making a TikTok with Rausch, gaining over a million views. Though some fans criticized Rausch for his treatment of Kateb, other fans, including PPG member and second runner-up JaNa Craig, wanted them to get back together. The two may have had their moments after Carmona’s dumping, especially with the Heart Rate Challenge. However, any chances of Kateb and Rausch rekindling their connection after Love Island USA are slim.

The 'Love Island USA' Stars Are Now Friends

Kateb’s journey to find love on Love Island was quickly overshadowed by her friendship with Craig and Page, two members of the PPG. The friends were the stars of their season, as each of them gained over a million followers on social media. Despite her friendships, fans still talk about her connection with Rausch. As she revealed, they "had to go through a lot to get to where [they] are now, to even be able to be friends." "I'm glad we are there, though, because he's a good person," she said.

Kateb admitted that Rausch pursuing Carmona was “really hard on her,” but stated that he “didn't mean to hurt me intentionally”. "It's such a high-stress environment and high-emotion environment that it's like, you kind of act in ways you normally wouldn't,” she explains. “I think I felt very hurt and alone and just heartbroken. I was hurt so bad, but he's not a bad person. I think he's great."

Kateb has moved on though, and explored other connections after Rausch. Her connection with bombshell Connor Newsum was not meant to be, as she left him dancing on his own in the dance challenge. He was later dumped after a recoupling, which sparked a romantic story between her and Harichi. Harichi stated in his interview with Collider that his connection with Kateb was “very rare”. Kateb says, “We fit together like a puzzle piece. I just always tell him, it's just so incomparable."

Love Island USA reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

