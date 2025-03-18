Love It or List It Season 20 is shaking things up like never before! The fan-favorite HGTV show is returning for a brand-new installment on April 21, 2025. However, this time around, longtime host and realtor David Visentin has a new co-host. After 19 seasons of hosting Love It or List It with Visentin, designer Hilary Farr bid farewell to the show in 2023. The new season of the reality real estate show stars Page Turner stepping in as Farr’s replacement as she faces off against Visentin.

The upcoming season of Love It or List It will feature eight episodes that follow the duo as they help homeowners decide between renovating their current space or moving into a new one. While Visentin will try to tempt the clients with impressive listings, Turner will attempt to stage full-blown renovations to convince them to stay in their existing homes forever. The Love Ir or List It Season 20 premiere shows a husband and wife torn between selling their cramped home or transforming it to fit their growing family.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the Love It or List It Season 20 premiere, Turner shares her excitement about joining the iconic HGTV series. She adds that she is extremely confident in her real estate skills. In Turner’s exact words: “I have hundreds of flips and renovations under my belt.” In response, Visentin joked that his co-star will need all the experience she has to go up against him. However, Turned quipped that she’s not one to back down from a good challenge.

David Visentin and Page Turner’s ‘Love It or List It’ Dynamic Is Fresh and Fun