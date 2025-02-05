Chances are if you randomly turn on HGTV during the day or night, you'll be graced with a rerun of a fan-favorite episode of House Hunters or Love It or List It. Both series are long-running series that tackle viewer's favorite topics: design and real estate. House Hunters has had its fair share of evolution and spin-offs over the years. Love It or List It, not as much. Aside from a Vancouver spin-off and other international iterations, the only major change the series has faced since 2008 is moving filming to the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. But now, the series is about to endure a major facelift.

Since the get-go, Love It or List, the powerhouse duo of Hilary Farr and David Visentin have hosted and battled. Until now. The show is going in a new direction, replacing Farr with HGTV rising star Page Turner. The revamped iteration is certainly something drastically different. But is change a bad thing? Is this a sign of things to come on HGTV?

Turning a New Page With Farr Out

Image via HGTV

Love It or List It is returning, but it's under new management. The series is known for its predictable format, often depicting families in conflict. One partner typically feels that their current home is unsatisfactory and wants to move, while the other partner is reluctant to leave and prefers to stay. Naturally, Farr with her flair, comes in to update the home, while Visentin takes the homeowners on a journey to see what potential homes are out there. Utilizing its signature stress, paranoia, and hiccups, each hour-long episode takes viewers on a journey of the highs and lows of deciding whether they will "love it," and stay in their home, or "list it," and move.

A major factor as to why HGTV fans love the series was the chemistry that Farr and Vistentin had. Call them an old married couple. Their banter and competitive nature were part of the allure and charm. One might think that they hated one another, but their quips kept the monotony of the format entertaining and exciting. Farr's persona on screen was a bit icy. She was tough as nails. But when you saw the results, nothing else mattered but the magic she made in the homes. How could anyone want to leave after they've seen what she can do? Farr's departure shouldn't have come as much of a surprise as she previously told Vulture, “It was becoming boring, and I don’t want to be bored.” Many may mourn the loss of Hilary Farr, but Page Turner's final walk-through wardrobe will be on par with the old host.

With Farr out, Turner will bring in a completely different tone. Turner has become a staple for HGTV fans. Whether they've seen her on Flip or Flop Nashville, Fix My Flip, or Rock the Block, her charismatic personality is part of what's made her pop. She does have an edge to her, but comparatively, she's much warmer than her predecessor. Personality is key to these shows. If the audience can't relate to the individuals they're watching, there are certainly enough other programs to tune in. Beyond her on-screen persona, Turner brings extensive experience in the world of real estate and design. Her knowledge is vast and will be invaluable for the new direction of the show. She's a problem-solver and strives to bring the wow factor to every flip. Vistentin, meet your new match!

