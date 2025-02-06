The beloved HGTV show Love It Or List It is coming back with a revamp! Fans have been seated at the edge of their seats awaiting an update on the cult-classic reality TV show after co-host Hilary Farr’s exit in 2023 after 19 seasons. Love It Or List It Season 20 is expected to hit HGTV in Summer 2025, featuring a fresh — but familiar — face.

On February 5, 2025, People exclusively revealed that HGTV star Page Turner would be filling Farr’s shoes alongside longtime co-host and real estate agent David Visentin in the revamped Love It Or List It Season 20. Turner took to her Instagram to share the news and express her excitement about the career upgrade. The series will follow Turner as she attempts to convince fed-up homeowners to stay in their current homes by giving the property an over-the-top renovation. On the other hand, Visentin will work against Turner by finding fully furnished properties for the homeowners to shift to. As one can see, the show’s format remains pretty much the same but just features a new co-host.

Turner’s experience in the realm of reality TV and home renovations is quite impressive. She starred alongside her ex, DeRon Jenkins, in Flip or Flop: Nashville, which is the Tennessee-based spin-off of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s house-flipping show Flip or Flop. Turner also starred in her 2022 solo series Fix My Flip and also flaunted her competitive streak in two seasons of Rock the Block. In a statement, the Head of Content for HGTV, Loren Ruch, expressed excitement to see Turner give Visentin a run for his money, describing why she’s perfect for the role as follows:

“Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry.”

Hilary Farr Said David Visentin Will Always Be Her “Annoying” Brother

Although Farr exited Love It Or List It in December 2023, she will always share a special bond with former co-host Visentin. In an exclusive interview with People on December 3, 2023, the reality TV star expressed that she and Visentin’s off-screen dynamic was exactly the same as it was onscreen. Farr said Visentin is like the “most obnoxious and annoying” brother. The design expert recalled that when she told her longtime co-host that she would be leaving the show, he didn’t believe her at first. Farr said she’d miss everything about working with the real estate agent.

She even recalled how he was a beacon of support to her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and had to undergo three lumpectomies and radiation. Farr shared that the friendship wouldn’t disappear just cause they weren’t working together anymore. HGTV has yet to announce a release date for Love It or List It Season 20, but it's slated to air in Summer 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+.