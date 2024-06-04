The Big Picture A24 is releasing a special 4K and Blu-ray edition of Love Lies Bleeding for Pride month, with exclusive features and postcards.

The postcard set showcases the main characters in unique settings, capturing pivotal moments in the movie's storyline.

Love Lies Bleeding tells a gritty love story between two women in a rural Texas town, blending romance with crime thriller elements.

A24 is giving us the Pride month that we deserve by releasing special 4K and Blu-ray editions of Rose Glass’ cinematic masterpiece, Love Lies Bleeding. Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, the gritty love story puts a fun twist on the queer movies we’ve been used to over the last few decades. Pulling out all the stops for this one-of-a-kind release to add to your collection, both the 4K and Blu-ray copies will come with commentary from Glass and co-writer, Weronika Tofilkska, two never-before-seen featurettes, and six postcards depicting the main characters in their glory.

Featuring shots photographed by Beth Garrabant, Anna Kooris, and Grace Pickering, the postcard set captures Jackie (O’Brian) at a bodybuilding competition, Lou (Stewart) behind the desk at the gym, JJ (Dave Franco) puffing on a cigarette, and more. The case’s interior and exterior designs also point to pivotal moments in the movie, with the outside putting Lou and Jackie’s love on full display as the pair embrace one another in Lou’s truck while the inside captures the full scale of the gun range.

Set in a rural town in the middle of Texas, Love Lies Bleeding tells the love story between out-of-towner Jackie and townie Lou. Training for her next big competition, Jackie blows into the tiny town like a tumbleweed, looking for a job, when she crosses paths with Lou, who works as the manager at the local gym. Fast and furious, the pair’s romantic spark is undeniable, but when Jackie finds work with Lou’s volatile father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris) at a gun range, things get out of hand quickly. There are plenty of toxic family dynamics at play in Glass’ sophomore feature, which blends an off-the-rails love story with a crime thriller and gives us one of the most wild and talked-about endings of the year. The film also features the talents of Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise) and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson).

What Other Movies Has Rose Glass Directed?

Love Lies Bleeding served as Glass’ second feature-length film following 2019’s trippy horror flick, Saint Maud. While the two titles are different in storyline, there are plenty of similarities in the way that Glass visually designed the productions. Blending the surreal and fantastical with tense situations and some truly "WTF" moments, the filmmaker left her stamp on cinema and now has a calling card for what we can expect from future projects.

You can toss a copy of Love Lies Bleeding in either its 4K or Blu-ray format now over at the A24 shop.

