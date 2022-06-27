While she’s mostly taken a back seat to productions in the past, that’s all about to change for Katy O’Brian. The actress, who holds credits in projects including The Mandalorian and Black Lightning, has nabbed her biggest role to date starring opposite Kristen Stewart in celebrated filmmaker, Rose Glass’ thriller, Love Lies Bleeding. O’Brian isn’t the only name to be added to the call sheet. Joining her in the announcement is a dynamite lineup consisting of Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco, with each performer holding a slew of credits in the edge-of-your seat genre.

The only bummer about today’s big casting reveal is that it doesn’t do us any favors in the realm of building onto the plot. Back in April, when Stewart’s involvement was announced, we received the same sliver of storyline as we did today - that the film would center around “a romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American Dream.” While this doesn’t give us much to go off, we can guess that by the involvement of two-time BAFTA nominee Glass as not only the director but also as a co-writer with Weronika Tofilska, the end product will be a topsy-turvy rollercoaster ride through a tangled relationship.

While we don’t know who any of the new announcements will be playing, we can see how each one would feel right at home in the suspenseful piece. Harris has kept audiences guessing over his three (soon to be four) season run as the ‘Man in Black’ on Westworld, with credits in similar projects including The Truman Show and The Abyss. Most recently, the critically acclaimed actor’s work has been spotted in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

No stranger to the world of drama, Malone recently held a recurring role on the final season of Prime Video’s Goliath. Her performance as a psychopathic model in Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2016 psychological horror flick, The Neon Demon, only further solidifies her spot amidst her co-stars in Love Lies Bleeding.

For Franco, his newest role comes just a year after the release of his own thriller, The Rental, of which he produced, co-wrote, and directed. He also recently starred in the comedy-mystery Apple TV+ series, The After Party, which has its eyes focused on its second season. Next up, Franco will appear opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s fantasy comedy flick, Day Shift.

A24 serves Love Lies Bleeding as producer with Lobo Films’ Andrea Cornwell and Escape Plan Productions’ Oliver Kassman. Film4 serves as developer and will co-finance with A24.

At the moment, no release date has been set, but production will begin this week. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.