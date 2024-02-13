The Big Picture Katy O'Brian's character Jackie in Love Lies Bleeding exudes confidence with firm grip on a gun in a new image.

The film promises to be a thrilling, sapphic romance set in a Southern town with a penchant for firearms.

Love Lies Bleeding , directed by Rose Glass and produced by A24, is already gaining critical acclaim and is expected to take audiences on a twisting and fast-paced journey filled with muscles and danger.

Katy O’Brian is simply burning up in a new picture for Rose Glass’ sophomore feature, Love Lies Bleeding courtesy of Empire. With perfectly formed ringlets (seriously, this is the idea of a perfect hair day for my curls), O’Brian’s Jackie stands confidently with a gun drawn. In the film, Jackie is a bodybuilder and her grip on the firearm proves it as the metal looks like it could simply crumble inside of her grip (just like me). Her outfit further adds to the film’s fun vibes as she wears a yellow muscle tank that has “Burning Love” scribbled across it in cursive, with a pair of fun red and white striped pants to compliment.

Promising to be the perfect sapphic movie that we’ve long dreamed about (goodbye Blue is the Warmest Color!), Glass's upcoming film features O’Brian and Kristen Stewart as star-crossed lovers in a Southern town that holds a nutty affinity for firearms. From what we’ve gathered so far, Stewart’s Lou has lived in the town her entire life with O’Brian’s Jackie rolling in with the tumbleweeds. The pair spot one another one day when Jackie’s pumping some iron (something she does quite frequently as a professional bodybuilder) at the gym, and it’s lust at first rep. At some point, Jackie starts working for Lou’s father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), a dangerous man in the community with a strained relationship with his daughter. His business is guns (like Ken’s is beach) and suddenly, Jackie and Lou find themselves caught in a criminal undertow filled with firearms and murder.

Glass’s follow-up film to her trippy 2019 horror flick, Saint Maud, is already gaining heaps of critical acclaim following its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Given that this time she’s paired up with A24, we can expect Love Lies Bleeding to be nothing short of a twisting journey through a fast-moving relationship that might be doomed from the start. We also know there will be lots of muscles, something Stewart says she really enjoyed about the creative process.

The Queer Representation We Deserve

Close

Aside from the tease in The Marvels about our dream relationship between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the last few years (and decades, honestly) have been heavily lacking in fun stories about sapphic love. Love Lies Bleeding promises to change all of that with its exciting storyline and Glass’s vision of pushing things into high gear as the romance between Lou and Jackie heats up to a deadly outcome. If there was one movie that we’re hoping to compare it to, it would be the Wachowski’s breakout film, Bound, which starred Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon in a fun, mafia, queer thrill-ride. A classic piece of queer cinema, Bound stayed away from certain tropes and - while it centered around the leading ladies’ love for one another - it also engaged the audience through nail-biting moments.

Check out the newest picture below and read our all-encompassing Love Lies Bleeding guide here. The film tumbles into theaters on March 8.