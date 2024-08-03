The Big Picture Glass' Love Lies Bleeding is a genre-bending thriller with big twists and shocking horror elements.

One of the more pleasant surprises at the movies in 2024 was Love Lies Bleeding, the A24-released romantic thriller by Rose Glass. No matter how well you describe its plot and genre mishmash, the film is guaranteed to leave viewers shocked and spooked at every turn. Glass' film, starring Kristen Stewart's Lou as a reclusive gym manager with a troubled family and Katy O'Brian as a determined bodybuilder with a violent streak, is part perverse romance, grimy neo-noir, and exhilarating crime-gone-wrong thriller. However, one scene involving the gruesome death of Lou's brother-in-law, played by Dave Franco, upended Love Lies Bleeding's narrative by taking a hard left turn into sheer horror. This sequence is not only one of the year's triumphs of the horror genre, its brutal imagery will leave an indelible impact on all viewers.

Rose Glass Applied Her Horror Background to 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Rose Glass' noisy feature film debut, Saint Maud, put her on the map as a young up-and-coming horror auteur. Before nun-centric religious horror movies crashed into the zeitgeist with Immaculate and The First Omen, Glass crafted garish visuals and psychological dread in this milieu in her gripping A24 debut. Love Lies Bleeding, now streaming on Max, shows the writer-director expanding her palette, blending crime noir with a touching story of an unlikely romance between Lou and Jackie (O'Brian), who is passing through town en route to a bodybuilding competition in Las Vegas. Set in 1989, Lou is a downbeat, disaffected gym manager whose estranged father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), has deep criminal ties. Her sister, Beth (Jena Malone), is in an abusive marriage with JJ (Franco). Lou and Jackie appear to be the ideal match, with the former's shyness complementing the latter's outward charisma. The fiery chemistry between the two is slickly directed by Glass, who embraces their sexuality. Suddenly, their rapport is upended by a harrowing turn of events.

'Love Lies Bleeding's Turning Point Lets Katy O'Brian Embrace Horror

One morning, Lou is informed that Beth has been hospitalized due to abuse inflicted by JJ. Lou, who previously threatened to retaliate on Beth's behalf if he assaulted her again, is warned by her father not to make any rash decisions. Unfortunately for Lou Sr., any chance at quelling any desires for vengeance is too late, as a steroid-induced Jackie, under her own volition, drives to JJ's house in a fit of rage. Inside JJ's home at night, the looming sense of danger is palpable amid the shadowy aesthetic and eerie silence. The tension is escalated by JJ's paranoia, who knows he's in hot water with Lou Sr. and perhaps an unexpected hostile force. He checks the window only to be startled by the chirping of the house parrot. As he turns to quiet the bird, Jackie emerges from the shadow and smacks him in the face. Naturally, the aspiring champion bodybuilder beats JJ to a pulp without breaking much of a sweat, with the fatal blow being his head smashing against the end of a coffee table. Jackie's imposing size is captured by Glass in a tight lens that shows her nearly touching the ceiling as she stands over JJ's corpse. He looks like an insect in comparison to the statuesque bodybuilder.

The beating, while ephemeral, leaves a lasting impact on the viewer. The brutality of Jackie whipping an undersized JJ onto the coffee table carries the spectacle of a giant action set piece. Katy O'Brian, in an undeniable star-making performance, distills unbridled rage in this gruesome sequence. She doesn't deliver some hackneyed monologue or allow JJ to give his last words. In a matter of seconds, JJ is reduced to a lamb being sent to slaughter. We should get satisfaction out of JJ, a truly reprehensible person, being pummeled and having his jaw ripped off, but the horror of the scene is just too distressing. O'Brian captures years' worth of pent-up frustration in her close-up shots of JJ's blood splattering on her face. Clint Mansell's synthetic punk score creates a jarring sensation as if the sound mixing of the film is deteriorating in real-time. Following this grisly act of vengeance, Glass cuts from Jackie looking down at the body to Lou napping by Beth's hospital bed, suggesting that this is something that Lou subconsciously wants to manifest. Furthermore, Jackie's rampage registers as a perverse romantic gesture to Lou.

Horror Elements Were Infused Throughout 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Rose Glass' horror roots are unleashed in this show-stopping sequence in the lead-up, execution, and fallout of JJ's death. The parrot chirping is classic horror jump-scare material, and Jackie's sudden attack remains startling despite being aware of her plan. The vicious attack, filled with a copious amount of blood to make unprepared viewers squeamish, is the first demonstration of Jackie's towering strength. Glass fixates on the flexion of muscles as they grow from weightlifting and substance use. Her camera work channels elements of body horror, as Jackie's physique is both a source of strength and rage. When Lou enters the house, the ghastly sight of JJ's jaw being bashed stuns her, as the brief shot of his ruptured head captures the sudden brutality of the attack. Lou and Jackie agree to cover up the crime and dispose of the body. Each of these steps, which include lifting the body into the trunk, avoiding detection during the drive, and cleaning the house, are filled with a distraught sense of doom. As they drive into the open desert, Glass uses red night vision to signal the fatal implications of their actions. Once they push the car with JJ's body down a ravine, it creates a fiery inferno that emanates a thick cloud of smoke across the horizon, representing the sins that they won't be able to run from.

Needless to say, this visceral sequence was the turning point of Love Lies Bleeding. Not only did its stakes drastically escalate, but any pre-conceived expectations went completely by the wayside. The film transforms into a grimy, paranoid noir with twists and double-crossing. JJ's vicious beating also proved Glass' moxie as an audacious filmmaker, and her willingness to take big swings culminated in the film's divisive climactic scene where Jackie grows to the size of a giant and crushes Lou Sr. Whether this idiosyncratic climax is a real effect caused by Jackie's steroid use or a fantasy is ultimately up to the viewer. Love Lies Bleeding's panache for genre-blending announced Rose Glass as a prominent young filmmaker. She breaks conventions by infusing the tonal makeup of various genres. This gruesome murder scene features all the hallmarks of a Coen Brothers-esque crime-gone-wrong noir, but it is executed with the searing dread of a psychological horror movie. Most importantly of all, Glass understands the essential tonal traits necessary to give audiences a myriad of thrills and chills.

Love Lies Bleeding is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

