The Big Picture Love Lies Bleeding offers a fresh take on LGBTQ+ storytelling, with a queer thriller led by Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian.

Set in '80s Texas, the film follows a whirlwind romance filled with dysfunction, murder, and unexpected twists in a small town.

Director Rose Glass delivers a fun, weird, and gay crime thriller that shatters expectations, streaming on Max starting July 19th.

A24 and Max are flexing their support for Pride in the best way possible with the news that Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, will arrive on the streamer next month. The representation that the community has always wanted comes by way of the Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian) led queer thriller and will keep you celebrating Pride month well into July. Joining Max’s sprawling lineup of A24 content, Love Lies Bleeding will take its rightful place alongside other classics from the studio such as Midsommar, The Iron Claw, Moonlight, and more.

Set in a teeny-tiny town in Texas at the end of the ‘80s, Love Lies Bleeding follows the whirlwind relationship between its two leading characters, Lou (Stewart) and Jackie (O’Brian). Jackie has just found herself crossing into town on her way to Las Vegas for a bodybuilding competition and becomes a regular at the gym that Lou manages. Unbeknownst to Lou, upon their first meeting, Jackie had already landed a job working at the gun range run by Lou’s dad, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), a no-good dude who Lou has kept her distance from in recent years. What unfolds over the course of the rest of Glass’ sophomore feature is a tale of ride-or-die romance, dysfunctional family dynamics, murder, and an ending that you wouldn’t believe if we told you.

While Stewart and O’Brian’s characters may be the two main forces behind Love Lies Bleeding, every other personality woven into the film’s tapestry holds its own sense of importance for how the chaotic madness plays out. Joining the two leading ladies (and Harris) are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise) as Lou’s sister, Beth, Dave Franco (Now You See Me) as Beth’s abusive husband, J.J., and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson) as Lou’s former obsessive love interest, Daisy.

Rose Glass Shattered Expectations With ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

In 2019, Glass took audiences on a proper mind f*** in her feature-length directorial debut, Saint Maud. Five years later, the filmmaker was at it again with Love Lies Bleeding, giving audiences something they had never seen before. As many members of the LGBTQ+ community can attest, the “copy and paste” mentality for queer storylines is very much a real thing and usually ends with at least one of the members of the couple dead by the end. But Glass flipped that trope on its head with Love Lies Bleeding, giving viewers a crime thriller on par with The Wachowski’s debut heist flick, Bound. It’s fun, it’s weird, it’s gay, and it’s everything that cinema should be.

Love Lies Bleeding begins streaming on Max on July 19.