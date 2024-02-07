The Big Picture Love Lies Bleeding is a psychological thriller featuring a complicated dynamic between a father and daughter.

The film centers around Lou's intense relationship with a bisexual bodybuilder named Jackie.

The movie explores themes of revenge and features strong female characters.

As if we couldn’t possibly be looking more forward to Rose Glass’s second feature, Love Lies Bleeding, we’ve just been given the ol’ one-two-knockout punch with a pair of new character posters. Featuring two of the leading players in the film, the images depict Kristen Stewart’s Lou and Ed Harris’s Lou Sr. Yes, you read that right. Lou is the daughter of Lou Sr. (how very narcissistic of him) and the family members have an incredibly complicated dynamic that sits at the heart of the film — well, that and Lou’s intensely sexual relationship with a bisexual bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O’Brian).

In Lou’s standalone image, the young woman and her stylish mullet have gotten blood all over a perfectly fitted cutoff featuring a flexing muscle-bound figure on the front. Lou’s not standing but instead leaning back onto her arms and, while we can’t see her eyes, her mouth gives off the vibe that something ghastly has just taken place. We’re also using the blood as context clues here.

On the contrary, Lou Sr. is standing tall in his solo shot, completely dry from any bloodshed but holding a gun in his weathered, leathery hands. Again, we can’t see his eyes, but his mouth is shaped into a scowl with his long, thin hair falling behind his shoulders. His style is also on point (like father like daughter) as he wears a colorfully striped button-up shirt tucked into his pants. In his right hand, Lou Sr. holds a gun which plays into what we know about his character as a gun-wielding maniac. Outfits aside, our favorite part about these posters is the film’s tagline written across each, which reads “Revenge Gets Ripped.”

What’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ All About?

Close

Glass must have heard the call of lesbians everywhere when she decided to make her follow-up feature to 2019’s psychological mind f—, Saint Maud, another psychological thriller but with buff women and murder. In Love Lies Bleeding, Jackie (O’Brian) is the fresh blood on the scene as she moves to a tiny town. A professional bodybuilder, Jackie’s path crosses with Lou’s (Stewart) while getting ripped at the gym and the pair strike up a very steamy and fast-paced relationship. Jackie somehow finds herself under the employment of Lou Sr. (Harris) and things get a little dicey between the lovers. When a murder gets tied into things, the plot takes off like rocket fuel — but if rockets were powered by sweat, sexual tension, and intense eye contact. Dave Franco, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov also star.

Along with Love Lies Bleeding, 2024 will also see the arrival of another sapphic — yet lighter — film in Ethan Coen’s solo feature-length directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls, which is why we’re deeming this the year of the lesbian film. Check out the new posters below and read everything we know about Glass’s new feature which rolls into theaters on March 8.

Close