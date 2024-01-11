Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian are entering a whirlwind romance in the surreal new thriller, Love Lies Bleeding. The second feature film from acclaimed writer and director Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding is set in the backdrop of the 1980s, where loner drifter Lou (Kristen Stewart) and accomplished bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian) spark feelings with each other following a chance encounter. Their romance gets complicated when Jackie goes to work with Lou's father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), leading both of them to fall into a deadly criminal underworld.

Love Lies Bleeding will be the first of an impressive 2024 slate for A24, with other exciting projects set to follow with the Alex Garland war thriller Civil War, the coming-of-age story Problemista, and many more. Once again, the face of indie filmmaking is set to have a very exciting year, just as they have in recent ones. To learn more about the highly anticipated romantic thrill ride, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Love Lies Bleeding.

When is 'Love Lies Bleeding' Coming Out?

Lou and Jackie's Bonnie and Clyde story will officially unfold when Love Lies Bleeding debuts exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 8, 2024. In its opening weekend Love Lies Bleeding will be going up against DreamWorks' animated sequel Kung Fu Panda 4 and the Blumhouse horror movie Imaginary.

Love Lies Bleeding will have its world premiere on January 20, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival, as part of the festival's Midnight section.

Where Can You Watch 'Love Lies Bleeding'?

The only way to watch Love Lies Bleeding when it arrives in early March is to visit your local movie theater, as the film will be debuting exclusively in theaters. This follows suit with A24's many films of 2023, which also premiered in theaters. This includes the terrifying World War II story The Zone of Interest, the surreal Nicolas Cage comedy Dream Scenario, and the surprise horror hit of the year Talk to Me.

While A24 has not officially announced plans for a streaming release for Love Lies Bleeding following its theatrical run, we have a pretty good idea where it will be available to stream once the movie exits theaters. In December 2023, it was announced that A24 would be partnering with the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Max to bring the indie giant's recent releases to streaming. With that in mind, we'll likely see Love Lies Bleeding become available to stream on Max roughly a month after the film's theatrical run concludes.

Does 'Love Lies Bleeding' Have a Trailer?

A24 released the first trailer for Love Lies Bleeding on December 19, 2023, introducing fans to a neon-laced world of crime, romance, and bodybuilding. The manager of a rundown gym, Lou has been feeling somewhat lost and hopeless given her estranged relationship with her shady family. Lou sees a chance for a happier life when she meets a bodybuilder named Katie, and the two start a passionate romance almost instantly. Despite Katie being an accomplished bodybuilder, she's still looking to make some fast money. She finds an unexpected path when she starts working at a local gun ranger, which just so happens to be operated by Lou's father, Lou Sr. It doesn't take long for Lou Sr. to take advantage of Katie's athletic talents for his secret criminal enterprise. This, in turn, causes a rift between Lou and Katie, with each hoping to find a way to make their relationship work. All of this makes for a pretty grounded crime story. Still, the trailer offers a brief tease of something more supernatural at play, as a few sequences depict Katie's body miraculously transforming into even bigger and more muscular forms.

Who Stars in 'Love Lies Bleeding'?

Leading the cast of Love Lies Bleeding is the Oscar-nominated star of Spencer, Kristen Stewart. Though she was formerly best known for her work as Bella in the wildly successful Twilight franchise, Stewart has since become an incredibly accomplished actor with a diverse array of roles in her portfolio. This includes acclaimed movies like Camp X-Ray, Still Alice, Crimes of the Future, and many more. Joining Stewart as co-lead is The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Katy O'Brian. O'Brian played a conniving Imperial Officer in the hit Star Wars series, but her impressive bodybuilder transformation for Love Lies Bleeding makes it look like she could put a sizable dent in even the sturdiest Beskar armor.

Filling the role of the film's suspected antagonist is Westworld and Top Gun: Maverick star Ed Harris, who is a villain because of his criminal empire and not because of his genuinely awful hair. One of the underlings in Lou Sr.'s empire is JJ, who 21 Jump Street star Dave Franco will play. Love Lies Bleeding will also feature prominent roles for Manchester by the Sea star Anna Baryshnikov and Nocturnal Animals star Jena Malone.

What is 'Love Lies Bleeding' About?

The official plot synopsis for Love Lies Bleeding reads as follows:

"From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family."

Who Is Making 'Love Lies Bleeding'?

Love Lies Bleeding will be the sophomore directorial feature of Rose Glass, who made a big splash in 2019 following the feature debut of her acclaimed horror film Saint Maud. Glass is also credited with co-writing the screenplay for Love Lies Bleeding along with His Dark Materials scribe Weronika Tofilska. Executive producing the film are Daniel Battsek (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), David Kimbangi (The Zone of Interest), Susan Kirr (Spring Breakers), and Ollie Madden (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Also attached to the crew of Love Lies Bleeding are composer Clint Mansell (Black Swan), cinematographer Ben Fordesman (The End of the F***ing World), editor Mark Towns (The Ritual), production designer Katie Hickman (Fire Island), and art directors Marisa Frantz (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and Kendra Tuthill (How to Blow up a Pipeline).

When Did 'Love Lies Bleeding' Start Filming?

Filming for Love Lies Bleeding reportedly began sometime in the Summer of 2022, with most principal photography taking place in Albuquerque, New Mexico (making it the home of yet another crime story following Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul). While it's been a long road for the long-in-development project, we'll finally see this epic crime tale begin this March.