Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Love Lies Bleeding.

The Big Picture Rose Glass' Love Lies Bleeding and Saint Maud both include characters obsessed with pain, suffering, and escaping their pasts in dark, intense plots.

Maud's religious devotion and strange behavior lead her to a tragic end, while Lou and Jackie find empowerment in Love Lies Bleeding's twist.

Rose Glass's films use bugs as symbols of power, blending dark fantasy into reality, and creating sensory nightmares with unsettling imagery.

Many moments in Love Lies Bleeding (2024) will cause anyone watching to go, “WTF?” And to director Rose Glass’ credit, she pulls it off. The result is anxiety-inducing, sexy, and disturbing. Back in her feature debut, 2019's Saint Maud, Glass sets up many themes and visuals that she will revamp and intensify in her second feature. In both films, characters are fascinated by pain and suffering. Morfydd Clark and Kristen Stewart play the main roles in Glass' first and second features, respectively, as they both struggle to leave behind an ugly past. And while Glass’ second film goes weirder and is unshackled from Saint Maud and its simpler, darker tale of repression, there are more than a few similarities between the two movies and the journies of their central characters.

Saint Maud A pious nurse becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.

What Are ‘Saint Maud’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ About?

In modern-day England, Maud (Clark) has switched from hospital work to being a private caregiver for terminal patients. Something has happened to cause this change, and it has turned Maud extremely religious. She doesn’t just feel God’s presence, she talks to him. This clouds her judgment when she meets her new patient, the dying Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a lesbian dancer, whom Maud becomes obsessed with in “saving” her soul. Reality and fantasy blur, as does the film’s tone, making viewers uncertain if Maud is a psychological character study, supernatural horror, or both.

Love Lies Bleeding then goes into the past, taking place in 1989's America. Lou (Stewart) is the manager of a gym when she meets Jackie (Katy O’Brian), a bodybuilder who wants to be a champion. They fall in love, but Lou’s crime family is one deadly roadblock for them to face. Her father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris) will target the women to keep his skeletons in the closet, causing Lou and Jackie to lash out at each other.

Rose Glass is a filmmaker who loves tension-filled plots, and from the first few minutes of both films, she foreshadows the darkness to come. In Saint Maud's opening, it’s dark, quiet, and slow as the camera lingers on a person’s hair as it hangs off a table with blood dripping on the floor, as a traumatized Maud sits in the corner. She looks up to see a bug crawling on the ceiling and becomes hypnotized by it. In Love Lies Bleeding, the camera moves out of the blood-red drenched walls of a chasm, reaching toward the night sky lit up with diamond-like stars. First-time viewers will have no clue how these opening scenes matter to the story just yet, each one builds a mystery that will get a payoff later on. They hint at a history that Maud and Lou will attempt to reform themselves from. A reclusive main character appears in both of Glass’ films and, for better or worse, they will latch onto a person they can’t let go of to escape from their past.

Morfydd Clark and Kristen Stewart Play Troubled Women

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Saint Maud's script and Clark’s performance quickly develop the character’s sullen life and deep devotion to Roman Catholicism. Outside in public, Maud doesn’t know how to interact with people. It’s through religion she has her closest connection. When she prays, she talks in her head to God with a casual tone, patiently waiting for a divine sign that she is on the right path in life. Never once does she enter a church, isolating her even more, and her level of faith gets peculiar when she feels the presence of God through euphoric, orgasmic reactions. The film then gets an extra boost when it brings in Jennifer Ehle’s Amanda, a carefree ex-dancer who invites a girlfriend over for late-night hookups, to contrast Maud’s repressed sexuality and rigid mannerisms.

As the hospice nurse, Maud’s attention should be on helping Amanda get comfortable, but worrying symptoms escalate when she believes God has put her on the path to “save” her patient’s soul. This seems to be confirmed when Amanda accepts Maud’s faith, going along with her orgasmic feelings of a Godly presence and praying before meals. From Ehle’s sly smile and how her character watches Maud, it’s a complicated dynamic where viewers aren’t sure if Amanda is mocking Maud’s beliefs or a fear of death is opening Amanda up to religion. While Kristen Stewart’s Lou in Love Lies Bleeding is not as repressed as Maud, she is still an outsider.

When she meets Jackie, her isolation makes her crave a connection, and they rush into a relationship. While Maud represses her sexuality, Lou and Jackie engage in passionate hookups, yet it doesn’t make things easier for them. Their romance is a blurry line between healthy and toxic. Lou gets Jackie into steroid injections, which sinks Jackie into experiencing “roid rage.” Unable to stop her aggressive impulses, Jackie kills Lou’s abusive brother-in-law, setting into motion Lou Sr.’s violent retaliation. Lou gets into further trouble when she helps Jackie cover up the murder by framing Lou Sr. for it. It’s not a great plan, and it turns into a waking nightmare for Lou, who has tried to avoid getting sucked back into her criminal father’s orbit.

Maud and Lou Hide From Their Pasts

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Maud’s identity is revealed to have been drastically changed when an ex-coworker reenters her life. “Maud” is a new name she has given herself, and her faith is new too. It’s hinted she used to love going out to bars, but she has closed herself off from that lifestyle. Maud finds a purpose by intruding into Amanda’s life and trying to put an end to her late-night girlfriend’s arrival. In turn, Amanda begins to reject the relationship. During a birthday bash, she mocks her nurse to her guests, saying, “I can’t tell if she’s a bigot or just jealous.” Maud slaps her out of rage, getting fired for the outburst. Cut off from what she thought was God’s plan for her, she spirals out of control.

When she attempts to have a hookup, it doesn’t let her feel liberated. It reopens old wounds, forcing her to recall the incident that damaged her. She broke through the chest of an elderly patient while doing CPR on them, and the aftermath is what the opening scene showed. There was no support given to Maud, allowing her to get to the bad place she is now in. She tries to forget the past by throwing herself into faith, but she finds no healing. Lou in Love Lies Bleeding is also running from her past. In red-tinted flashbacks, she used to be involved in Lou Sr.’s criminal activity, and she even helped her dad kill his victims. The chasm from the opening is the place where they hid the bodies. Death has personally affected these women, who then try to move on in unhealthy ways.

‘Saint Maud’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Highlight Pain and Suffering

Image via StudioCanal

“Pain is weakness leaving the body,” reads a motivational sign at the gym Lou works at, and in Jackie’s pursuit of winning a bodybuilder’s competition, she harms her body. Her low self-esteem means she wants to be stronger and bigger, without knowing when to stop. The camera admires Jackie’s steroid-addicted body with close-ups and a heightened sound design as muscles crunch and veins squelch. As their romance grows, Lou puts a lighter under Jackie’s feet to motivate her to continue her pull-ups and in the same scene, Lou kisses Jackie’s burnt toe before biting into it. Pain and suffering become acts of pleasure until they become unpleasant.

In Saint Maud, pain and suffering are a dangerous way to be closer to God. Maud tells a homeless man in her quiet voice, “Never waste your pain.” Her failing mental health means she never feels she has achieved a true connection to God, and the desperation in Morfydd Clark’s performance gets to a point where she believes what she told the homeless man. Maud doesn’t recklessly inject herself with steroids; instead, she chooses the spiritual discipline of mortification of the flesh. She lines the bottom of her shoes with thumbtacks, stepping into them to walk outside in agony. And it’s still not enough.

Rose Glass Uses Bugs to Symbolize Power

Image via A24

Saint Maud and Love Lies Bleeding are fascinated with bugs as a way to represent power. The bug that Maud sees on the ceiling in the film's opening returns later as a creepy crawler in her apartment. It skitters across the space to reach Maud’s wall of religious art and a hanging cross. Having been fired as Amanda’s caretaker, she needs to know what to do next. At the spot where the bug crawled, is where she hears the deep, booming voice of God, who calms her worries and tells her one last test needs to be done. The inhuman bug, in Maud’s warped, declining mind, is her access to a divine presence.

Bugs in Love Lies Bleeding are seen in the office of Lou Sr., where he keeps a collection of adult and larvae Hercules beetles. Viewers with a bug phobia will not be too pleased, but bug enthusiasts might catch on that this particular insect is one of the world’s strongest and largest. It isn’t surprising Lou Sr. keeps these special bugs as a way to demonstrate his power. Ed Harris’ sleazy performance is of a terrible father, who treats his insect collection with gentle hands. It’s as if he’s God to them. But when his daughter plans to get revenge on him, Lou Sr. shows no mercy to his bugs — he puts one into his mouth and chomps down on it. Collecting them was a power play for this rotten man. As both of these movies reach their finale, they are firmly grounded in reality, even if there are scenes that go into surreal places, keeping viewers wrapped up in the character’s POV.

The Fantasy Scenes in ‘Saint Maud’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Close

Loneliness and guilt push Maud toward a deadly, bleak fate, where she decides how she can save Amanda’s soul. She uses bedsheets to dress as a saint and kills Amanda, who suddenly appears to be demonic, gaining a pair of golden wings from this bloody act. She feels seen at long last. On a public beach, she then lights herself on fire to usher into Heaven, before a smash-cut reveals her screaming in pain. The ending is frightening and abrupt, the perfect combination to ensure it stays in the mind of the movie’s audience. The fantasy moments in Saint Maud are the product of hallucinations from its main character, which confuse the viewer into wondering if Maud is experiencing something divine or self-destructive. Things can be just as frightening for Jackie in Love Lies Bleeding, but she finds a way to be empowered by this fear.

As Lou faces death at the hands of her father, Jackie realizes her addiction to steroids has held her back. She regains her self-esteem, transforming into a giant to protect Lou, bringing the movie to a delirious and peaceful moment where the women finally escape. Lou transforms as well, and they run together with their bodies so massive that their heads are above the clouds. There is no actual transformation, it’s a peek into their state of mind. And while Maud’s complete isolation doomed her, Lou and Jackie save each other.

Love Lies Bleeding may be weirder, but it’s a crime thriller with horror elements. Rose Glass’ first film, Saint Maud, shows what she can do when she goes all in with the horror genre. Both films are sensory nightmares, with unsettling images and sound design. The characters and their dire situations may be different, but Rose Glass creates a double feature that reaches into some common, ominous areas.

Saint Maud is streaming on Prime Video.

