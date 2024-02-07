The Big Picture Love Lies Bleeding is a steamy queer romance set in the deep South, starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian.

Critics have praised the film as intense and electrifying, with a masterful use of tone and intensity.

The movie is set for release in theaters on March 8, you can watch the latest trailer below.

This is not a drill, we repeat — this is not a drill! A new trailer for Rose Glass’s sophomore feature, Love Lies Bleeding, has arrived, and it is somehow steamier than the first one. We don’t know how that’s possible either, but turn on a fan because it’s about to get hot in here. Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian as a star-crossed couple who find themselves in some deep trouble in the deep South, the movie has all the makings of a queer classic.

If you were just getting Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” out of your head since it was placed there when the first trailer dropped last month, it’s about to bop its way back in. The opening moments of the trailer are all about muscles as we see O’Brian’s new-to-town gal, Jackie, take the stage at a bodybuilding competition. The teaser cuts to Jackie’s meet-cute with Lou (Stewart) which isn’t your run-of-the-mill rom-com moment as the pair ogle at each other at a sweaty rundown gym — this is the representation we’ve been waiting for. As the classic synth-pop song picks up in the background, we meet Lou’s dad, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris) who hires Jackie but appears to just be doing so to keep his daughter under his control. More sweaty moments clip by with even more guns and threatening words as Lou and Jackie find themselves covering up a murder and hoping to escape with their lives.

Along with the three leading stars, A24’s latest psychologically thrilling flick also features the talents of Jena Malone (Consecration), Dave Franco (Now You See Me), and Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea). Love Lies Bleeding marks Glass’s return to filmmaking following her critically acclaimed 2019 psychological horror film, Saint Maud. Given that the director has paired up with indie studio A24 on her latest project, Glass undoubtedly took advantage of the extra bit of creative edge that doing so gave to her.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

After debuting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January, critics have had nothing but positive things to say about Glass’s sexual and violent thriller. Collider’s Ross Bonaime was one of the lucky attendees to catch an early screening and in his glowing review he wrote, “Glass became an intriguing new filmmaker with Saint Maud, but with Love Lies Bleeding, she becomes a master of intensity and tone, creating one of the most electrifying, jaw-dropping films of 2024.”

Check out the latest trailer for Love Lies Bleeding below and see it in theaters on March 8. Read more about the film here in our full guide.