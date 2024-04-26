The Big Picture Love Lies Bleeding, a queer romantic thriller, is now available for rental and purchase on VOD.

The film follows the whirlwind romance between Lou and Jackie, with dark twists in Lou's backstory.

Katy O'Brian shines in the movie, solidifying herself as a rising star in Hollywood.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the action, lust, and murder of Love Lies Bleeding while it was playing in cinemas, you can welcome it into your living room as Rose Glass’s sophomore feature landed on VOD this week. The title is available for both digital rental and purchase with its arrival on Blu-ray set for June 6, 2024. Starring Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian), the movie has everything you could want in a queer romantic thriller and gives the LGBTQ community the cinematic representation we’ve been waiting for.

A tale as old as time, Love Lies Bleeding centers around a whirlwind romance between Lou (Stewart) and Jackie (O’Brian). While Jackie has just blown into town like a tumbleweed, Lou has lived in the gun-obsessed Texas village her entire life and is woven into its very fabric. Working as a gym manager, Lou’s life changes forever when Jackie, a bodybuilder, struts through the doors and starts out lifting all of the jacked-up dudes. The pair quickly hit it off and begin a chaotic relationship complete with Jackie absolutely U-Hauling it into Lou’s apartment. But, there’s a much darker side to Lou’s backstory than meets the eye, as it turns out that her father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris) has skeletons in his closet that implicate his daughter in some monstrous crimes. Together, Lou and Jackie stick together to accomplish their dreams and face their demons in a movie that feels like an even gayer and more violent version of Thelma & Louise (in the best way possible).

Filling out the ensemble cast that help make this movie such a banger are names including Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Dave Franco (21 Jump Street), and Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Solidifies Katy O’Brian As One Of The Most Talented Up-and-Comers

Although she’s been in the game of show biz for more than a decade, the last year has seen O’Brian’s star not just on the rise but completely launched into space. After having appeared in TV shows like The Mandalorian and Black Lightning, 2023 saw O’Brian land a role in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From there, it’s been nothing but blockbuster after blockbuster as she’ll soon be spotted in Universal’s natural disaster flick, Twisters, and was recently added to the cast for the untitled Mission: Impossible 8 movie.

Check out the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding below and catch the craziest ending to a film that we’ve seen in years by renting or purchasing the film now on VOD.

Love Lies Bleeding 8 10 A romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Rose Glass Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Rose Glass , Weronika Tofilska

