‘Love Life’ Renewed by HBO Max for Season 2—But There’s a Twist!

HBO Max has renewed its first scripted original series Love Life for a second season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be seeing more of the same. The final four episodes of the romantic comedy show are now available to stream on HBO Max, so you’ll find out who Anna Kendrick’s Darby ends up with, but Season 2 will focus on a new character.

Yes indeed, per HBO Max, Love Life Season 2 “will remain set in New York City but will focus on a new character’s journey – one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.” The second season will also “key off” characters in Season 1—meaning some supporting characters may step into more of a lead role—and Kendrick’s character Darby is expected to appear occasionally.

Created by Sam Boyd, Love Life’s first season follows Darby and each episode revolves around a different relationship in her life. By the season’s end, she’ll have ended up with the love of her life, but this unique storytelling device turns the show into a bit of a mystery as you’re wondering which one of these characters comes back around in the end, while also getting to dig deep into the complexities of Kendrick’s character’s past and present.

I thought Love Life was pretty great, and Boyd’s storytelling instincts are solid, so I’m definitely interested in watching a second season. Boyd co-show runs with Bridget Bedard, both of whom are expected to return alongside executive producers Kendrick and Paul Feig.

