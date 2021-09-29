HBO Max has released the new trailer for the second season of Love Life. While the first season focused on Darby (Anna Kendrick) as she searched for love in New York City, this time the focus is on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper), who will be on the search for something real after his marriage unexpectedly imploded. Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all. As the trailer reveals, that means going on date-after-date looking for that Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Notting Hill bookstore moment.

In addition to Harper, the second season also stars series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, with recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks, and guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blaire Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer. As the trailer reveals, Season One's Darby is back as well, with Kendrick reprising the role. Expect to see a few other familiar faces from the first season including Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will appear. Keith David will narrate the new season.

Love Life season two is co-show run by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams, who also executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. In addition to starring, Harper and Kendrick also serve as executive producers on the series.

The first three episodes of Love Life will drop on October 28, with the ten-episode anthology continuing with three new episodes on November 4 and concluding with four episodes on November 11. Check out the trailer and the new poster for Love Life's second season below:

