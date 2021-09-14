HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.

Season 2 of Love Life will follow Marcus Watkins, played by The Good Place and The Underground Railroad's William Jackson Harper. Marcus is a down on his luck romantic who, after a years-long relationship has ended with the woman he thought was the one, is thrust back into searching for the romantic fulfillment he assumed he already had. The trailer suggests that the new season will follow a similar premise as Season 1, which followed Darby, played by Anna Kendrick, who was also thrust back into the dating game after a hard breakup. If Season 2 follows the original season's success and excitement, Marcus is sure to go on a wild and romantic ride that fans can indeed become invested in.

Keith David will narrate the new season, and along with Harper, Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell all star as series regulars. Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer will also appear as guest stars. Along with Kendrick making an appearance during Season 2, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear.

Season 2 of Love Life is set to premiere its first three episodes beginning Thursday, October 28 on HBO Max. You can also stream the entire Season 1 of Love Life on HBO Max. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

