Love is complicated, and HBO Max's Love Life will certainly depict that in its second season. According to Deadline, Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, and Arian Moayed have all joined the second season of HBO Max's romantic comedy anthology. The series, created by Sam Boyd, follows the romantic relationships of a central protagonist each season, with The Good Place's William Jackson Harper leading the series' second outing as the newly single Marcus Watkins.

Johnson will portray Marcus's outgoing sister Ida, a more confident and assured individual as opposed to her brother. The role of single mother Becca Evans will be filled by Bibb, who eventually becomes a romantic (strictly sexual) partner of Marcus. Moayed will portray Marcus's tech billionaire friend with a heart of gold Kian Parsa, while Jelks will take on the role of Kirby Watkins, Marcus's father who he develops a stronger bond with over the course of the season. All four cast members join the previously announced Jessica Williams and Chris "CP" Powell, as Mia and Yogi respectively. Boyd and company have also assembled a strong list of guest stars for the second season, with Johnson's fellow SNL cast member Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, and Blair Underwood set to appear.

RELATED: 'Love Life' Season 2 to Star William Jackson Harper, Suggesting We Might Actually Be In the Good Place

Love Life's second season is set to explore the life of Harper's Marcus, as he navigates his way through a recent breakup with his wife, to be played by Maya Kazan. The writers will explore how he tries to find the feelings and fulfillment with others that he felt he already had with his wife. This complication will directly come from Williams's Mia, a beautiful and layered woman who challenges the way Marcus sees his new situation.

The second season, currently in production in New York, will also see the return of Season One cast members Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune. Kendrick led the first season, which premiered in May of 2020, as one of the new streamer's first exclusive series. Veteran television director Paul Feig executive produces alongside Boyd, Kendrick, Bridget Bedard, and Dan Magnante. Love Life clearly aims to depict love in all its forms and complications, and this second season appears to be no different.

With a diverse cast of actors portraying this wide array of characters, it looks like we can expect an earnest and heartfelt second season. It is unclear when we can expect Love Live Season Two to premiere on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: Paul Feig on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'Love Life' Season 2 Changes, and the Status of 'Dark Army'

Share Share Tweet Email

Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Gets a New Poster Ahead of TIFF Premiere The film will have an awards-friendly TIFF premiere in September before arriving in theaters.

Read Next

John Lutz (4 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz