Back when she was serving as host and musical guest for her episode of Saturday Night Live, international pop star sensation Lizzo commented that she used to live in her car. The revelation served to illustrate how far she’s come, and now HBO Max says it's about damn time to unveil this whole inspiring story, through a brand-new documentary they first announced back in May. Love, Lizzo is set to explore the big girl’s journey from childhood to leading voice in pop culture, and it’s coming our way later this month.

The trailer for Love, Lizzo underscores a fact that we all kind of imagined: that most of Melissa Viviane Jefferson’s (Lizzo's real name) journey to stardom had to be paved on her own. As she states in the trailer, “Nobody was trying to sign a fat, Black girl that rapped”, and on top of breaking glass ceilings, Lizzo had to take it upon herself to be vocal about body positivity and Black talent, so that her journey could inspire other people to make it as far as she did.

The documentary will also show some precious footage of teen and child Lizzo during a time in which she wrote pop songs, but didn’t feel confident enough to think one day she could be performing them on a stage for thousands of people. Love, Lizzo also shows that, like anyone, the superstar felt like giving up several times, and her music came very close to not being a thing after she saw door after door get slammed in her face.

Lizzo's Domination on Streaming

Love, Lizzo is one of two projects helmed by Lizzo that champions the talent of big, Black girls. Earlier this year, the pop singer hosted Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, a Prime Video reality competition series that saw ten contenders twerking it out, pushing their limits and exposing their vulnerabilities from episode to episode. 2022 was also a landmark year for Lizzo’s singing career: Her hit single “About Damn Time” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 – the second time that one of her songs has done so.

The HBO Max documentary is directed by three-time Emmy nominee Doug Pray, who’s been a long-time documentary director that chronicled the origins and rise of musical icons and movements. Pray also directed Hype!, which tells the story of the grunge movement in Seattle and how it changed the world.

HBO Max premieres Love, Lizzo on November 24. You can watch the trailer below:

