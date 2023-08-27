The Big Picture The showcase in Love and Marriage Detroit was confusing and distracting, adding unnecessary drama to the plot.

The season lacked depth and heart, with only the Smiths' storyline being truly compelling.

Overall, Love and Marriage Detroit should not be renewed due to low viewership and a lack of organic storytelling compared to the other series in the franchise.

Love and Marriage Detroit’s first season closed this weekend with the infamous showcase that has been confusingly discussed in every episode. With this freshman effort officially coming to a close, the big question lingers in the air: should LAMDT be renewed for another season, or should it be laid to rest? Considering the social media responses, lackluster reaction, and subpar ratings, the answer is probably no.

Distracting Subplots Muddied the Whole Season

Image via OWN

The “Showcase” has finally arrived! The infamous showcase that has been a nonsensical dramatic device that muddied the plot more than added to it. It has been unclear what the whole point of the event is. Brandon has been saying the whole time that it’s a Star Factory event. Anthony says it's his event, but also Bravo was involved. None of this was clarified, which would have been fine if it wasn’t a part of the major plot this season. It felt more like a distraction than anything, with the drama surrounding it feeling a bit petty and pointless.

The season started out with a big bang, with the marital issues of Kristina and Brandon front and center. It was engaging and interesting enough to raise some interest in the series, but soon it quickly fizzled out due to interpersonal issues. While the friendships are certainly a part of the whole package, they shouldn’t be the entire focus of the series. The drama with the showcase, the drama between Kristina and Kolby, which turned into drama between LaToya and Kristina, all of it just felt fabricated. Whether it was real or not, one thing is certain: it felt childish. LaToya is a doctor and while she said why she was involving herself in the way that she did, it just didn't feel objective or necessary. She created a narrative around a bias in her own head. All the moments of prayer felt hollow rather than endearing, which as a watcher feel boring. In fact, much of the "drama "featured throughout the season was simply that: boring.

RELATED: ‘Love and Marriage Detroit’ Episode 8 Recap: Whine Tasting

Surface Level Drama With Very Little Heart

Image via OWN

The most compelling things that happened this season really only involved the Smiths. Their initial struggles had many thinking that fans were in for another Melody and Martell experience of Love & Marriage Huntsville, however seeing them in counseling and the massive shift in Brandon’s attitude kept that from occurring. In fact, some of the best content came in at the last two episodes, with Brandon’s efforts to mend the relationship with his mother. It was real, relatable, and something that should have been more prominent in this ten episode taste test.

There was a compelling story beginning to happen with Anthony and LaToya regarding the struggles his family face while they were gone. That was also very interesting, but was dropped as quickly as it was presented to us. Everything else felt borderline comedic. Kolby and Russell’s issues were merely caused by Russell’s Kenergy; he decided to go to seminary school and buy a gym at the same time, which Kolby was well aware could not happen at the same time feasibly. Anybody could see that was a bad idea. There’s also the comedy of Anthony’s Man’s Movement March. The poorly planned event had no direction despite sounding like it did. Similarly, embarrassing was the performance of Brandon’s “Star” at the showcase in the final episode. The girl seems lovely, and it is clear that she tried, but even a person who has never performed in their lives can tell she is not ready for any kind of public performance whatsoever. Kristina had more stage presence standing in the audience than Nyja did onstage. She wasn’t ready and that’s on Brandon. Kristina should have been coaching her the second she found her. Nyja is gorgeous, so if Brandon still can’t mold her into the artist he feels she can be, there is always modeling! He shouldn’t have let her on the stage like that though. With all the hype he was building up around her it’s safe to say that everyone expected more.

Should 'LAMDT' Be Renewed?

Image via OWN

The big question: should LAMDT be renewed? Short answer: no. The series was simply not able to gain the viewership and popularity that the other two did. Four out of the ten episodes did not even rank within the top 400 cable shows aired during the weeks they aired. Viewership tanked midway through the season and never crept back up. Not only that, but the viewership numbers pale in comparison to the first seasons of Love and Marriage Huntsville and LAMDC. Love and Marriage D.C. also saw a loss of viewership towards the end of its first season, but it also had roughly 100,000 more viewers than Detroit, so the decline feels less significant. Love and Marriage Huntsville is the first and most popular series, as season one had steady viewership that grew its popularity to what it is today.

The magic of LAMH is that the drama that unfolded felt organic, because it was. The series was supposed to be focused on Black couples running businesses and dealing with that while having families. Martell Holt’s infidelity threw in a curveball early on in filming, which led to the series becoming what it is today. And that’s why it works! It all happened naturally. Nothing is forced. It wasn’t a random group of Black professionals thrown together to create a series; the core cast has a deeply connected history that can be felt. They weren’t being put together like they were in LAMDC and LAMDT. Its natural flow is what makes it work. It’s understandable why Carlos King would want to maximize its popularity; that’s how capitalism works. But capitalism is often marred by a lack of soul, which is what is evident within the LAMDT franchise. It’s trying too hard, and that’s why viewers stopped caring. It’s time for Carlos King to come up with another concept for an entirely new series, rather than trying to build this franchise up more than it already has. Stop at Huntsville and D.C. and come up with something new, please. We'll gear up for the rest of LAMH to come back in the meantime. The trailer for part two of season 6 just dropped, and it definitely looks promising.