Carlos King continues proving his title as the King of reality TV is rightly earned with his Love & Marriage franchise. Love & Marriage: Huntsville, the first in the franchise, immediately racked up ratings points on the OWN Network because of the commitment to celebrating middle class Black America in a somewhat positive light. The magic in the Love & Marriage formula are the couples and the relationships between husbands and wives and the relationships within the friendships. With the success of Huntsville unchallenged, Carlos created Love & Marriage: DC. Sparks flew with the chocolate cast in the nation's capital, so Carlos made a much more personal project, bringing the franchise to his hometown of Detroit, MI. Known for music history, but not reality television, many didn't believe the terrain of the motor city would translate well. Detroit especially is known for less talking and more action, so creating a series that thrives off drama and relational breakdowns was a risky undertaking. Carlos ignored the naysayers and Love & Marriage: Detroit premiered in June 2023.

Keeping up with his undeniable formula, three married couples were the focal point of the series. Russell and Kolby Harris, Anthony and LaToya Thompson, and Brandon and Katrina Smith. Three sets of undeniable facecards, complete with adorable children and handsome husbands, Detroit definitely showed up ready to show out on reality television. Remaining true to Carlos' L&M formula, there were marital hiccups affecting each couple, but one couple's marriage was headed for ICU. All three women are the pastor's children, so there was an unspoken morality barometer as an underlying theme for the culture of the show.

Both Kolby and Kristina use their looks to fund their careers as influencers, so it wasn't surprising to learn the friendly competition often turned green with envy. LaToya is a PhD with a thriving medical career and also owns a spirits brand, so she didn't have time to go back and forth with the other ladies, but her marriage appeared to be in recovery with Anthony walking a very precarious line. Russell was walking in Kolby's father's footsteps, studying for his seminary license and, at the very least, appeared to have extremely old-fashioned beliefs in terms of family and gender roles. The focal point of the show was the breakdown of Kristen and Brandon's marriage, which almost replicated the dysfunction of Martel and Melody Holt (Shari) in the Huntsville L&M franchise. At the end of season one, Kristen and Brandon's marriage was threatened by his disrespectful behavior while working with a client. When season 2 opens, Brandon announces he is no longer living at home and that he is officially separated from his wife.

Brandon & Kristina Smith Became the Melody & Martel of Detroit

Image via OWN

With Brandon and Kristina's marriage on a respirator, Carlos adds two additional couples to the group. Bravo and LaKeita Samuels were friends of the show in the first season. Bravo partnered with Anthony on a talent show while making it clear that Brandon wasn't his favorite person. The Samuels made a smooth addition to the show, but the fifth couple, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, landed with a splash. Kimberly has unresolved issues with former friend Kristina, and she is ripe and ready to address the issues whenever she is within earshot of a camera. Kimberly accuses Kristina of the crime of being a "bad friend" and Kristina responds by suggesting Kimberly is jealous of her popularity. Brandon and Kristina are at odds with each other and on the receiving end of most of the other couple's irritation, but they stand in solidarity when challenged, just as Huntsville's initial central couple. The exchanges feel petty and superficial, but coupled with the breakdown of Brandon and Kristina's marriage, the feuds pull the audience in and create a winning second season.

Russell and Kolby are expecting a new baby, under normal circumstances, a joyous occasion. Production captures Kolby desperately trying to navigate a bout of depression as she acknowledges being disappointed by the baby's gender. Kolby's honesty was shocking to some, but social media followers chimed in on similar feelings during pregnancy, creating a water cooler discussion that opened the door to a bigger conversation on postpartum and depression during pregnancy. As a result of the friendship drama, relationship drama and conversation on mental health the ratings for Love & Marriage: Detroit have started improving over the last few episodes.

Love & Marriage Detroit Has a Much Younger Cast than 'Huntsville' and 'DC'

Image via OWN

Love & Marriage: Detroit didn't resonate with the huge Love & Marriage fans initially. The Detroit cast was younger and not as relatable to the OWN audience as the Love & Marriage: Huntsville and DC casts. With two stay-at-home moms fixated on posting cute IG stories while their husbands led the households, the bulk of the cast seemed out of touch with the typical OWN viewer. With the majority of OWN's viewership leaning towards their latter 40s and 50s, the younger cast of Love & Marriage: Detroit was initially created to help attract a more youthful demographic to the network. Bringing in the additional couples and adding the familiarity of a marriage in crisis, helped connect with a broader audience and may work to eventually pull younger viewers to OWN.

Love & Marriage: Detroit can be streamed on Discovery+.

Love & Marriage: Detroit Release Date June 24, 2023 Cast Kolby Harris , Kristina Bowman Smith , Anthony Thompson , Brandon Bowman Smith Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 1

