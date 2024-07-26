The Big Picture Keke's troubled past and dysfunctional family dynamics contributed to her struggles on LAMH.

Tiffany and Louis' decision to leave the show highlights the toll reality television can take on mental health.

Keke's untimely passing sheds light on the importance of being mindful when casting individuals dealing with personal issues in reality TV.

The news of Keke Jabbar's unexpected passing rocked Love & Marriage: Huntsville's fans and cast alike. Whether you were a personal fan of Keke's or not, her uphill battle with addiction, toxic relationship with her family, and inability to move into a healthy space was undeniable. Many fans of the reality series were split between Keke and her cousin LaTisha Scott in their familial squabble. Keke did a number of interviews before she passed away, detailing the dysfunctional relationship between the cousins.

She spoke with YouTuber From Christal XO about her history with Tisha and suggested that her cousin was jealous of her because she lived a more privileged life during their early years. Some believed Keke's account while others questioned her motives, but understanding that she would never have the opportunity to heal and grow from her issues was an outcome that broke every viewer's heart. Fans watch reality shows eager to love the heroes and heroines and bash the villains, but there is always the opportunity for the two to switch places. No villain is beyond redemption and no heroine is immune from criticism, so learning that Keke passed away at 42 years old while embroiled in several disagreements with friends and family was an unthinkable conclusion. It signaled that the show took an even darker turn than the ever-present toxicity could foreshadow.

Keke's Time On 'LAMH' Was Filled With Dysfunction and Uncertainty

Keke was introduced to LAMH audiences as an ally for Melody Shari when the relationship between Melody and Tisha spiraled into resentment. Attending Melody's Christmas party with hot tea about her cousin's marriage endeared Keke to Melody and alerted fans that she may have a long-term role in the cast. Unfortunately, Keke's troubles went well beyond her dysfunctional relationship with her family.

Her often erratic behavior coupled with a cameo appearance on Huntsville's Crime Stoppers alerted fans of the show that Keke's problems extended beyond the realm of throwing hot reality tea back and forth. After entrusting Stormi Steele with her long history of drug abuse and how difficult it was to acknowledge needing treatment and then to become sober, she found an ally. Stormi immediately had a soft spot for Keke's struggle and attempted to offer her emotional support, but it's clear that Keke needed much more than was offered during the production of the show.

Tiffany and Louis Leaving the Show For Their Mental Health Was Admirable

Last season, Louis and Tiffany Whitlow left LAMH after Tiffany acknowledged she needed to focus on her mental health. The decision to leave the fame and lights of being on reality television behind may have been the best decision that Tiffany could've made for herself and her family. Although Keke's cause of death has yet to be made public by a coroner, it's easy to assume that the stress from being on reality television might've been overwhelming at times for her.

According to Dale Archer, medical director for psychiatric services at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, “Money, power and fame give individuals avenues to behaviors that can be very self-destructive that other people just don’t have access to,” he explained. Dr. Archer suggests that for those struggling with addiction, the access and pressure associated with fame can often lead to their struggles becoming more intense. In the same article, Dr. Archer shares why celebrities often find the struggle for sobriety more challenging. "Humility is one of the first steps to recovery," he says. For reality stars plucked from a normal life working a 9 to 5 job, and suddenly become television stars, their lives and likeness become fodder for public consumption, the transition could prove overwhelming.

This season of LAMH has moved forward with the usual dysfunction and relationship drama that has earned the series the No. 1 spot on the OWN network. While audiences are still mourning Keke's passing, the series has moved forward with the current drama with Sunni and Moses, Latricia and Ken and, of course, Martell Holt continues to prove on a weekly basis why he should never receive a second chance with ex-wife, Melody. The drama of Martel's arrest due to revenge porn and Destiny Payton's former producer marrying her ex-boyfriend has all but taken the viewer's focus away from Keke's absence, but the painful shadow still lingers over the current season.

Beyond Huntsville and LAMH, Carlos King's prized franchise, Keke's example should warn producers to be more diligent when casting people who are dealing with issues that could be negatively affected by fame. Most of the scenes with Keke were peppered with emotional instability and the underlying sense that she was struggling with something much bigger than what was shown on camera. Emotions boiled over during a barbecue for Kimmi Scott when Keke threw a cup of water in her cousin LaTisha's face because she was angered when LaTisha refused to go back and forth with her. Keke's explanation that LaTisha knew ignoring her was a trigger read disingenuous to say the least. It was clear there was much more going on with Keke than what fans were seeing during episodes of the show.

No one could've predicted Keke's loss, but it should raise awareness of how fragile human beings are, especially when their lives are put in front of a magnifying glass that is reality television for the world to judge and chime in on. LaTisha and several family friends asked for privacy and consideration as the family grieved Keke's loss and most fans have been mindful of the sensitive nature of their relationship. Carlos King and the OWN Network offered condolences, but viewers expect her loss to be addressed in the upcoming reunion for the current season. There is hope that LaTisha and her cousin made peace before her untimely passing, but also the belief that lessons learned from this tragedy can hopefully prevent something like this from happening to another person cast in the future on another reality show. Rest easy, Keke.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

