The Big Picture Keke Jabbar's role on Love & Marriage: Huntsville was overshadowed by her being featured on Crimestoppers as a robbery suspect.

Keke entered the social circle by betraying her cousin LaTisha Scott and trashing her marriage to nemesis Melody.

Keke claims she will be vindicated but has not been transparent, making it hard for others to empathize with her and support her on the show.

Keke Jabbar's familial connection landed her a role on OWN's top-rated reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville but fans of the show are wondering what lead to her being featured on Huntsville's Crimestoppers as a suspect in a robbery from a local home goods store. The mid-season premiere confirmed social media suspicions that Latisha Scott's cousin Keke was dealing with the repercussions of being a suspect in a robbery case.

Keke Jabbar's Alleged Crime Has Huntsville Talking

The criminal accusations come at a time when audiences are still getting to know newcomer Keke. Her entry to Huntsville's social circle was tainted by a family betrayal. Although viewers are often split with their support of LatTisha and Marsau's marriage, seeing Keke enter the circle by trashing her cousin's marriage to her nemesis Melody, read foul on film. LatTisha hinted about Keke having a troubled past that extended far beyond attempting to befriend Melody. Keke defended her actions, claiming she had been hurt by Latisha and Marsau, and was justified for turning her back on family and siding with Melody. Keke reluctantly began working to repair her relationship with her cousin Latisha. She was also slowly making her way around to become friendly with the other cast members when the incriminating video was released.

Seeing a member of their intimate circle on television allegedly committing a crime was a huge shock for everyone. Allegedly Keke's car was filmed recklessly peeling out of the parking lot after tucking unpaid merchandise into her purse. Never one to avoid an awkward moment, Tiffany Whitlow brought the incident up to Melody, questioning if the affiliation with Keke could be bad for business. The ladies of LAMH, Melody, LaTisha, and Kimmi all agreed not to cast judgment until more information could be obtained by the court, but Latisha says this is proof that she needs to focus on herself, Marsau and their children, instead of trying to save Keke and other family members.

Reality TV Audiences Love Rooting For the Underdog if They Can Empathize With Their Pain

The ladies of Love & Marriage Huntsville (photo provided by OWN)

Keke insists she will be vindicated on all charges, but refuses to confirm or deny her presence in the incriminating footage. She says she has retained council in the case and has been ordered to keep quiet about the case. If she is as hurt as she says she is by the other cast members doubt, she's doing a horrible job appealing to her castmate's empathy.

"It's crazy how everyone is so quick to believe the worst about me," Keke laments to Melody. Admittedly, it's hard to feel empathy for Keke because it's clear she hasn't been completely transparent from her introduction. Her attempts to reconcile with her cousin feel guarded like there is a white elephant in the room, that both are dancing around. If she wants to become a permanent fixture on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Keke has a long way to go in winning the viewers over. As embarrassing as this crime stoppers video may be for her, the world loves a comeback story.

If Keke could find the courage to acknowledge her flaws and mistakes, there is a chance her persona would begin to connect with her cast mates first, and then the fans. Who doesn't love a good comeback story? But in order to tap into the fans' motivation, Keke is going to have to make an effort to let her walls down and be authentic, regardless of the outcome of the crime stoppers case. Check out this exclusive clip from Saturday's episode here.