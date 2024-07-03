The Big Picture Keke Jabbar, a Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast member, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love.

Keke struggled with opioid addiction and faced backlash over a robbery case, but denied any involvement.

Both Jabbar and her cousin Latisha Scott's families request respect and privacy during this time of grief.

Keke Jabbar was a fairly new face for Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans. Although she is a blood relative and bears a striking physical resemblance to Latisha Scott, Keke was introduced to the reality show as a friend of Melody Holt. Keke's connection with Melody was a point of contention in her relationship with her cousin LaTisha, but the two attempted several times over the last two seasons to reset their relationship. Unfortunately, most of Keke's time on camera consisted of fighting or throwing mud at her cousin LaTisha. Last season, Keke threw water at LaTisha at a family picnic, putting the cousins at an uncomfortable stand-off and limiting Keke's camera time considerably.

Before the fight, Keke revealed she struggled with an opioid addiction, but was working diligently to remain clean after several difficult years. She also received backlash after being featured fleeing the scene of a robbery in a Huntsville Crimestoppers' video. Keke vehemently denied all the allegations and insisted that although she couldn't speak about the case during the season, eventually, when all the evidence came out she would be vindicated and absolved of any connection to the crime. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that Keke has passed away.

Keke Jabaar Dies

On Tuesday, July 2, Marcella Speaks, a family spokesperson, released this official statement on Jabaar's death: "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family"

LaTisha also posted a statement on her Facebook and Instagram page stating: "At this time we are asking for RESPECT and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss. This is hard for our Family!!!!"

In season 7 of the show, Keke spoke with both Melody and Tisha about being sick and needing to take some personal time to go to the doctor to learn more about what was happening to her body. Stormi Steele and Melody both attempted to support Keke in her struggles and assured her that true friends don't abandon a person in their time of need. In an exclusive interview with Christal with Love XO, Keke shared having stomach pains and going to the doctor but not getting a final diagnosis.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville can be streamed on Discovery+.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

