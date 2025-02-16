KeKe Jabbar tragically passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star had a controversial time on the show. Depsite some of her estranged relationships on the show, one cast member, Stormi Steele, proved to be the most genuine friend. Steele paid for Jabbar's memorial service. In the meantime, Jabbar's cousin LaTisha Scott is committed to ensuring Jabbar's three children are taken care of. At the reunion for the series, they all spoke about Jabbar and their pain over losing her.

"I had such a strong affinity for Keke," Steele said. "We know why. And I knew some of what she was going through financially. And my mind went right to what I could do to help her family. So I know a lot of times, that can be a strain on a lot of people. And, I ain't gonna lie, when I found out, I couldn't fall asleep that night. I said 'I've gotta find out how to get in touch with her husband.'"

Steele went on talk about how Jabbar's husband was telling her that he and a friend were talking about how they were going to cover the cost when Steele called him. "It was just on my spirit, heavy, to do it. So I did it." Scott responded by saying that it was so big of Steele to pay for the funeral arrangements for Jabbar. She said "That speaks to you and your heart."

LaTisha Scott Shares Love For Keke Jabbar

For Scott, she shared that she was only worried about Jabbar's children and not their past issues. "My only concern is just her kids," Scott said. "That's it. Nothing else matters to me. I've always had a great relationship with her kids. So I just want to make sure I keep that relationship going forward. She's been my sister that I never had, and I hate that the moment she had on the show, no one got to really witness that side of our relationship. And so of course people are wondering about what happened on the show and that was hurtful too."

Scott went on to talk about how her relationship with Jabbar was more important to her. "At the end of the day, she was my first cousin, she was my sister cousin and we had a relationship. No matter the hurt and all the other things people got the chance to see on the show, it was always love there. And for that, I'm going to honor her. I'm going to pay my respects to her. And I'm going to do my part and nobody can stop that."