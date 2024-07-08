The Big Picture Keke Jabbar's family blames the reality show for her death, requesting cast members not to attend her funeral.

The show is accused of pushing Keke to breaking point, affecting her mental stability.

Keke Jabbar's legacy lives on through her iconic appearances on Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Following the tragic death of Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar, a man claiming to be her uncle has released a video stating the family does not want any of her cast-mates from the reality show to attend her funeral. Cited via The Jasmine Brand, the video sees the man claiming that the show and its ensemble pushed Keke to breaking point, admitting that she was fragile and the series did nothing but harm that.

The man said, "[I’m] saying it publicly so it can get to...Wanda, it can get to her daughter, it can get to her sorry a** son in law. It can get to all those people on that show. The way that y’all treated her in life…y’all got her down there to Texas, and you alienated her. And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone, trying to reassure her…to help build her confidence."

Hee continued: "Our entire life for months has been circled around her mental stability. And you guys did everything possible to push her over the edge." In specific reference to her funeral, the man directly requested that the cast not attend, saying, "We don’t want any problems, we peaceful people and we don’t want no problems, we don’t want no issues. We ask you, do not attend no service for my niece…keep her name out of your mouth. Stop going to these bloggers, feeding them information about what’s going on, because you don’t know what’s going on…you have no right…she would be here if it wasn’t for that stupid a** show."

Keke Jabbar's Legacy Will Live On

Despite being cruelly taken away at such a young age, Jabbar has more than made her mark on the world, with her starring role in Love & Marriage: Huntsville leaving her with a legacy of many an iconic appearance and millions of doting fans. Joining the cast in 2023 alongside her cousin, LaTisha Scott, Jabbar entered every dramatic moment and potential confrontation with a steadfast, no-nonsense attitude, something that instantly earned her a brilliant reputation with viewers. Her short time on the show promised so much more, with her passing leaving behind a hole in the ensemble that might never be appropriately filled.

Beloved and adored by millions of viewers and all of her family and friends, Jabbar's loss is a shocking dent in the realm of reality TV, with Love & Marriage: Huntsville a poorer show without her. To celebrate her life, you can watch all episodes of the series, including Jabbar's many delightfully iconic moments, right now on Discovery+.

