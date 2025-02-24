The kid is speaking out! Lexi McCollum, daughter of Chris Fletcher, is speaking out about her relationship with her stepmother, Nell Fletcher. After experiencing controversy and drama while on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Lexie shares her side of the story in regard to the tension in the family. Through a series of YouTube videos, Lexie reveals that her relationship with her stepmom changed due to her father's alleged infidelity.

In a shocking revelation, she revealed, "There was an extended time there where I could not get in contact with my biological father. I was left to only call my stepmother to try and get a hold of him. And I called and called, and she gave me an excuse, and he would never be around so I could talk to him. The same thing would happen to my mom when she would call so I could try to talk to my dad." As the video continued, she stated, "And I later found out from my stepmom when I was like 17 or 18, why he, you know, didn’t get on the phone. It was because he left them for another woman and their kids, which freaking sucks for my stepmom. But that’s what happened.”

Lexie Fells For Nell Fletcher