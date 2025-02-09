Fans of OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville have exhaled a collective sigh of relief as the ninth season of the show has come to an end. As always, LAMH played out in equal parts on OWN and over social media, but this season of the reality series was particularly toxic with numerous cast members being arrested and Martell attempting to embarrass Marsau by interviewing one of his alleged side chicks on his own side chick's YouTube channel. If you are confused reading the contradiction of Martell's curated attempts, you are in good company as the entire season has pushed many viewers to the point of no return.

While there have been numerous rumors about Marsau Scott, former BFF and business partner of Martell, and his alleged philandering, nothing has ever been proven. For seasons, Martell has vowed to tell all and destroy Marsau's marriage to LaTisha. This season, the two nearly came to blows. Some wonder if Martell is simply jealous of Marsau because his marriage and business are intact, while Martell's fell apart like dominos. Either way, Marsau proved this season why he's the better man.

Martell Holt Is The Biggest Joke on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Martell and his former wife Melody Rodgers were cast as the principal couple in Carlos King's first Love & Marriage franchise, committed to showcasing successful affluent Black married couples prioritizing entrepreneurship. Martell and Melody were unable to maintain their role as the principal couple because Martell's philandering ways destroyed his marriage. Marsau Scott and his brother Maurice were shocked that Martell allowed his marriage to be destroyed by the relationship with his girlfriend Arionne Curry. When the news that Arionne was pregnant from the affair reached the public, Marsau and Maurice began to publicly distance themselves from Martell.

From season one, Marsau remained true to his being a positive role model for younger men looking for representation in their communities. His conversations on the show were often considered chauvanistic, but he was clear about a man's role to protect and provide for his family. Marsau and his wife LaTisha have always presented a united front as a couple with their three children. Some viewers have colored Marsau's behavior towards his wife as controlling and condescending, but he never wavered in his verbal commitment to his family. Marsau and LaTisha met during college, and he acknowledged being attracted to her beauty and no-nonsense approach to her education. LAMH fans have never been convinced that Marsau was completely faithful in his marriage, but it is evident that he prioritizes the well-being of his children and wife Tisha in a way that Martell can not relate to.

Martell Admitted to Meeting Up With A New Castmate While Separated From Melody

Last season, viewers were appalled to learn that Martell had attempted to ask LAMH newbie Trisha out while both of them were still legally married. It was clear that Martell would stoop to any level during and after his marriage. Before fans believed his reputation couldn't get any worse, Melody filed charges against him after he threatened to release an intimate video they created during their marriage. The police department in Huntsville immediately arrested Martell for third-degree domestic violence and allegedly sending harassing communications. When the cast learned of Martell's arrest, Marsau was especially disgusted with his former friend's actions.

He spoke out against Martell's actions with a few bloggers, making sure the public knew that he didn't condone a man treating his ex-wife and mother of his children in such a reckless and disrespectful way. Martell attempted to confront Marsau for condemning his actions at a field day event Destiny coordinated. The former friends continued arguing through several scenes leading up to the season finale. In the final confrontation, Marsau tells Martell that the sum total of both their life experiences creates the reality that he is just the better man between the two of them. Martell attempts to bait Marsau with the details of his arrest and claims that he wasn't convicted of the crime. Marsau insists that "real men" don't treat their former wives in such a disrespectful way.

Marsau Even Holds His Older Brother Maurice Accountable For His Actions

Martell isn't the only one that Marsau holds accountable for being irresponsible. Trish's estranged husband, Marques was introduced this season carrying a mountain of excuses as to why he isn't taking care of their two children. Marques invites Marsau out to discuss his grievances against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, Ken. Fans praised Marsau for his no-holds-bared reprimand of Marques irresponsibility towards his family. "You should thank that man for being there for your children, since you weren't there for them. This has nothing to do with him. You chose to leave your family," Marsau refuted boldly. Faced with the bitter truth, Marques had no choice but to take accountability for his actions.

Marsau has continued to present an exemplary model of manhood in a series that has become synonymous with toxicity. In a desperate attempt to discredit his nemesis, Martell convinces a woman named Chantel to appear on his mistress's YouTube channel and accuses both Marsau and Maurice of being intimate with her in the past. Although the woman shared an entertaining story, most fans found it unbelievable and out of alignment with Marsau's conservative personality. Whether the young woman was telling the truth or not, her public announcement was obviously motivated by Martell's need to get even with Marsau. Their hate-filled intentions were the main reason the interview didn't affect Marsau or his marriage to Tisha the way Martell intended.

As the cast reunited for the reunion, Carlos praised Marsau's reunion appearance. Martell, who prides himself on being the most fit and fashionable man in the cast, looked like a pretty dysfunctional toy that has lost its value. Martell spent the first half of the reunion reminiscing yet again over the mistakes he made that ended his marriage to Melody. Carlos and members of the cast tried to get him to take accountability for the behavior that led to his arrest, but instead of taking ownership of his wrongdoing, Martell continued ducking and dodging the truth. An exhausted Carlos finally moved on, allowing Martell to remain committed to his own ignorance.

Marsau has had no shortage of critics for his cynical comments and condescending conversations with his wife over the years. His commitment to prioritizing his family and holding his peers accountable shows that his level of maturity as a man is light years ahead of Martell. His statement of being the "better man" when compared to Martell could be viewed as a bit of an overstatement. Martell's actions haven't qualified him to be considered a man at all. Marsau qualifies by any stretch of the imagination as the better man, but Martell doesn't show up as a man in any sense of the word.