The arrest was in response to Martel threatening to release revenge porn against Melody, his ex-wife.

Melody has made it clear that there is no hope for reconciliation with Martel, and their relationship has become increasingly toxic over the seasons.

Merely two weeks into the new year and not even a full week after part one of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 6 reunion aired, resident F-Boy Martell Holt was arrested on third-degree domestic violence charges in Huntsville, Alabama. Although the news was shocking when it was leaked onto social media, the information wasn't surprising for loyal LAMH fans.

Martell struggled over the past season, specifically in scenes with his ex-wife Melody Rogers. He was visibly upset when other members of the cast told him that Melody was officially removing him from her present by legally returning to her birth name of Rogers. Martell scoffed at the news and suggested there "was never anything good that came from that last name."

Since Melody left her ex for the final time, Martell's behavior, at minimum, has been eerily similar to the likes of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde. On one hand, he's apologetic for ruining their marriage and breaking up their family and business acumen because he failed to control his sexual desires and reportedly led multiple affairs. On the other hand, he's visibly harassing his ex and threatening her with revenge porn. He's unhinged. While many fans don't believe Martell's excuse that his arrest was a matter of a misunderstanding between him and his ex, longtime viewers aren't easy to believe him.

Martell Holt's Arrest Comes After Part 1 of the 'LAMH' Reunion Showed Angry Exchange

Martell went on social media in response to a scene where he felt executive producer Carlos King set him up to look foolish with his ex-wife. "I don't want to be with her anymore," he insisted after a scene with his ex that left him holding a white flag that Melody threw back in his face. If being frustrated by production antics and feeling betrayed by the rest of the cast attending Melody's name change ceremony wasn't enough, during the reunion, Melody twisted the revenge dagger in Martell's six-pack abs with her confession of never being sexually satisfied during their 13-year marriage.

She doubled down on the accusation during the reunion, to the amusement of the rest of the cast and viewing audience. Martell spent the remainder of the reunion sulking and trying to convince the rest of the cast that he had proof Melody was lying about their sex life. Part one of the reunion was a hot topic on blogs the following morning, but the week would reveal, early on, an even bigger shocker with Martell's arrest. Learning that the arrest was in response to what was filed as "harassing communication" allowed fans of the show to assume the accuser had to be Melody.

Martell's Arrest Is a Result of His Alleged Harassment of His Ex-Wife

Martel's publicist, Jonell Whit, released an official statement on his behalf on Thursday, January 11th via The Shaderoom. "It is with great concern that we address these accusations. Martell Holt adamantly denies any intentional harm or accusation towards the accuser," the statement began." We believe that these allegations are the result of a misunderstanding, and we are confident that the legal process will ultimately vindicate Mr. Holt. Martel remains committed to being a devoted father and maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship with Ms. Rogers and Ms. Curry for the well-being of their children. Despite the challenges presented, Martel will continue to focus on his role as a responsible parent and contribute positively to his community."

Whit acknowledged the domestic violence charges were in response to text correspondence between Martell and Melody in 2022 and that he was unaware there was a warrant out for his arrest. Allegedly, Martel threatened to release revenge porn that would incriminate Melody, and she filed a police report based on those threats. Unfortunately, Whit also confirmed that the couple's children were with Martell at the time of his arrest.

Melody Shows What True Boundaries Are Like in 'LAMH'

The unhealthy banter between Melody and Martell started in season 1 and has become increasingly toxic over the past six seasons. Up until the divorce was final, Martell continued to speak with hope in terms of reconciling with Melody and their family. Melody's rejection of Martel's continuous olive branch became a bone of contention with the other cast members until she shut down any hopes of the exes being amicable. "Stop all the Melody and Martell jokes. It's not funny, and I'm over it," Melody said firmly to the group in a scene from the Season 6 cast trip to Houston, Texas.

Melody has been consistent in rejecting any conversation that entertains a possible future reconciliation. She was clear with her messaging three seasons ago when she coined the term, "God Said Go", referring to her dysfunctional marriage to Martell, and put the slogan on t-shirts and sweatshirts to empower other women needing to leave unhealthy relationships.

Unlike his ex-wife, Martell had been called out for wearing his old wedding ring and for reminiscing during several interviews about the good times the couple experienced during their marriage. Whether Martell's recollections are due to a cast of sincere regret over his philandering ways and producing a child with his mistress, or just trying to get on Melody's good side, audiences and Carlos have voiced a belief that deep down Martell wishes he was still married to Melody. Neither his short-lived romance with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield nor his long-term relationship with girlfriend Arionne Curry have been enough to convince his fans that he is over his ex-wife.

This new arrest and formal charge of harassing communication grouped under domestic violence may be the nail in the coffin for Martell's hope for an amicable relationship with Melody. Martell's frustration over the past few seasons and the trajectory of their relationship and their inability to co-parent, tipped fans off to the idea that the Holt/Rogers relationship waters were severely troubled. Martel's mugshot may have been a surprise, but the fact that it stemmed from the discourse between the troubled divorcees, feels like business as usual.

Melody and Martell Have Been the Foundation of 'LAMH's' Success

LAMH fans wondering how all this will play out during next season can rest assured that the drama is being captured by Carlos' trusty cameras. What started as a series championing marriage and business has morphed into a series showcasing the painful internal impact that infidelity and divorce have on a family unit. Although audiences enjoy watching the train wreck that has become Melody Rogers and Martell Holt, most would agree that the dissolution of what was initially a beautiful family is sad to say the least. Hopefully, the LAMH ride will end with both sides finding peace and happiness, but before we get to that peaceful place, there will be a lot of courthouse drama with plenty of tea for fans.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN. Episodes can also be streamed online.

