A Love & Marriage: Huntsville star may be heading to jail. After being accused of violating his court order of no contact with his ex-wife, Melody Shari Rodgers, Martell Holt may pay the consequences. As reported by Urban Belle, an Alabama judge heard a motion from the Hunstville District Attorney to revoke the reality star's bond for "continuously contacted [Melody] about matters outside of their divorce agreement."

Due to the allegations in the filing, the District Attorney sought to amend Holt's agreement to have zero contact with Rodgers, to which the judge agreed. This will now cause the issue to supersede the ongoing custody case. The drama between Holt and Rodgers has gone beyond the courtroom and onto social media.

Martell Holt Continues to Be Surrounded By Controversy

According to the filings from the District Attorney, "The victim met with the undersigned on this date to discuss our upcoming trial. After the victim left my office, Defendant contacted her demanding to know why she was here. The victim feels threatened and in fear for her safety now that she is possibly being watched by Defendant or someone close to Defendant."

The drama between Melody Shari Rodgers and Martell Holt has exploded from screen to reality over the years. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars were officially divorced in March of 2021. Citing "incompatibility of temperament" as the cause for divorce, the couple's custody battle has been the latest messy roadblock. With arrests for harassment and child abuse, Holt continues to find himself in hot water now with this latest development. Holt was convicted of domestic violence in May 2024. Holt's love life surrounding reality stars continued beyond Melody Rodgers. Holt had previously been attached to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield.

