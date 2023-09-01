The Big Picture Martell Holt's true colors have been revealed on Love and Marriage Huntsville. He is manipulative, narcissistic, and obsessed with his ex-wife Melody Shari.

Love and Marriage Huntsville was meant to be a series that followed the business adventures of three couples who all happened to be friends and family. There was a shift during filming thanks to Martell Holt’s infidelity. Now in the midst of its sixth season, Martell has shown his true colors on multiple occasions. He is manipulative, narcissistic, and obsessed with his ex-wife, Melody Shari. His behavior has only worsened due to the publicity the series has brought him, and it doesn’t seem as if Carlos King plans on taking him off the air any time soon, which is a problem. Martell Holt’s behaviors should not be glorified anymore. It’s time for him to disappear from TV viewership altogether.

‘LAMH’s Martell Holt is Emotionally Abusive and Manipulative

To the uneducated eye, Martell Holt seems like the total package as a man: He’s good-looking, dresses well, and presents himself as a kind and business-minded gentleman. He oozes success and confidence, something that women are naturally attracted to, which is how he hooks and reels women into his trap.

Martell Holt is a wolf in sheep's clothing. When news of his infidelity broke, he was quick to blame his then-wife, Melody Shari, citing her alleged lack of affection and sexual intimacy as reasons for cheating. When they worked things out and fixed their marriage, he cheated yet again, prompting Melody to leave him, and he has made her life hell because of this. Every public attempt to co-parent was ruined, as he’d trigger Melody at every turn, causing her mental strife and affecting her ability to feel safe around him. For someone on the outside, his behavior seems tactical. The less she wants to do with him, the more he can claim she’s intentionally keeping their children away from him.

He adds to this tactic by accusing her of having 20 babysitters watching their children when they are with her. He allegedly attempted to release revenge porn by way of his longtime mistress and baby mama, Arionne Curry. Arionne shared that he requested she release the video he and Melody made while they were still married. These threats and actions are harassment, plain and simple. It appears that the second Melody stood up for herself, he chose to fixate and obsess over her. This is something the fans have noticed, with many calling him out and demanding he be fired from the series. He has also recently been accused and arrested for physical violence: five months ago his mistress called the police alleging that he assaulted her, and was held without bond. Melody has also accused him of child abuse, and during a court hearing Melody detailed some of the ways that her ex-husband has disciplined their children that turned into abuse, saying,

“The Defendant has used objects to hit his children hard enough to draw blood, he has spanked them excessively, and he has used slurs and other insults towards his children as discipline techniques.”

Martell Holt Has Narcissism and Delusions of Grandeur on ‘LAMH’

Martell Holt’s ability to be verbally abusive towards women is only matched by his narcissism. He displays many of the traits that are symptomatic to narcissistic personality disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with narcissistic personality disorder display the following traits:

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.

Feel that they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements.

Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.

Be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate.

Be critical of and look down on people they feel are not important.

Expect special favors and expect other people to do what they want without questioning them.

Take advantage of others to get what they want.

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others.

Be envious of others and believe others envy them.

Behave in an arrogant way, brag a lot and come across as conceited.

Any of these sound familiar? Any fan of the series can see how Martell ticks all the boxes of narcissistic personality disorder. His confidence is arrogance, and he certainly knows how to talk down to people. He also has delusions of grandeur, especially when it comes to his career. Both he and Melody filed for bankruptcy back in 2020, but unlike Martell, Melody has stabilized enough to get her career back on track while maintaining the home she shares with her children. Martell, on the other hand, has had to move on multiple occasions, going from home to home due to financial constraints, something he mentioned during the earlier part of this season. His suit and wine businesses are allegedly doing well, so perhaps he’ll be able to live the life he deserves to be living by his own means. For now, he does have a wealthy girlfriend living in Atlanta to help him out here and there. In fact, many RHOA fans are concerned for Shereé Whitfield after the news of their budding romance broke. She’s had to defend their situationship quite a bit, especially in the past few weeks.

Martell Holt Has Been Given a Platform to Harass Melody Shari

It’s 2023, and it’s time to stop glorifying bad people. Carlos King has definitely given Martell a platform to showcase how awful he is. What’s worse is that he pretends Martell’s obsession with Melody is love. In the last reunion special it was clear that Melody was uncomfortable when Carlos insinuated that he was still in love with her. Martell’s actions do not show love. They are domineering and fueled by a desire to control her. His insistence on showing up unannounced and getting in her space unnecessarily is harassment. There is another recent incident featured on the show in which Melody is leaving an event they are both at, and Martell refuses to let her walk to her car by herself. He said it was because he was concerned for safety, but that seems to be a lie. Especially when he continues to yell after her as she tries to leave. Melody continues to set boundaries that Martell doesn’t care about. Not only that, he uses those boundaries to play the victim. Saying he was concerned for her safety was in order to make himself out to be the good guy, but it's really a classic manipulation technique. Carlos King can call his behavior love all he wants to, but it isn’t. And he needs to start listening to the fans and fire him from Love and Marriage Huntsville.