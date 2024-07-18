The Big Picture Martel Holt's status as the biggest f-boy in Huntsville is being threatened by newcomer Marques.

Marques was called out by Marsau for neglecting his children, earning him the title of most toxic husband in the show.

Season 8 of LAMH continues to deliver a collection of trifling men, with Marques taking the lead as the most toxic.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is notorious for toxic relationships. Flagship star Martell Holt has won several social media-based challenges for being the biggest f-boy on reality television. After cheating on his wife and three children during the pandemic - then getting his mistress pregnant around the same time, his wife was pregnant. Instead of taking ownership of his philandering ways, Martell pointed an accusatory finger at his then-wife Melody. Martel suggested his continued cheating was because Melody wasn't fulfilling his needs in the bedroom. The reality star labeled his mistress a peasant, insinuating she was beneath him but continued seeing her after getting caught. After his excuse that Melody didn't satisfy him sexually, fell on deaf ears, Martell suggested that cheating is something that "all men do". Later, he allegedly threatened his ex with revenge porn, for which she had him arrested.

This season, Martell's reign as the resident jackass in Huntsville has been threatened a few times. Moses, a handsome newcomer with a checkered past, was introduced to audiences two seasons ago as Destiny Payton's significant other. After her mysterious divorce, Destiny spun the block with a man she allegedly had a long and loving relationship with from her past. Destiny believed the relationship had legs and introduced him to the cast and the producers working her storyline for the show. After serving a total of 15 years behind bars, it wasn't hard to see why Moses wasn't chomping at the bit to be featured on a reality show. The two ended up splitting, but Moses wasn't leaving the show, instead he switched out leading ladies. He started dating Destiny's producer, Sunni causing all types of Carlos King-flavored drama to erupt on the show. Instead of Moses sliding into Martel's old slot, season 8 of LAMH continues to deliver more trifling behavior.

LaTricia, a new cast member, was introduced as a friend of Stormi Steele's. LaTricia's storyline was trifling from her introduction as a woman living with her muscle-bound boyfriend, Ken, while still married to her ex-husband, Marques. She claims she's been separated from her ex-husband Marques for years, but they two simply haven't made getting a divorce a priority. Viewers were reserving judgment on LaTricia's non-traditional approach to marriage and divorce until Marques was introduced in the latest episode of LAMH titled, Nell-Raiser. In his first episode, Latricia's estranged husband, Marques was able to establish himself as a successor to Martel's title of resident F-boy of Huntsville, which is no easy feat considering Martel has had 8 seasons of a head start.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Three high-powered African-American couples come together to help the thriving city of Huntsville, Ala., continue to grow. Release Date January 12, 2019 Cast Kimmi Scott , Martell Holt , Melody Holt , Maurice Scott Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6

Marques Is the Definition of a Clown

Image via OWN

I a recent episode, viewers see Ken gives LaTricia a loose ultimatum, telling her that they can't move forward in their relationship until she gets a divorce. LaTricia who seems very nonchalant about the entire marriage and cohabitation situation, reluctantly agrees to find and confront her estranged husband. Their initial conversation was shocking but answered why LaTricia felt so comfortable living with a new man while still married. The two sat down and recounted the breakdown of the marriage. After she lost both her parents and sibling, Marques wasn't there for her. Instead of refuting her claims, Marques acknowledged that he hadn't been there for her during her time of need in their marriage. Instead of defending himself, Marques hung his head and agreed.

His only line of defense was being unhappy with Ken living with LaTricia and their children. After admitting he wasn't there for her, Marques agreed that the marriage was over and the two needed to finalize the divorce. Before the two left, Marques agreed to sign the papers but asked LaTricia if she had half of the $400 to pay for the divorce. LaTricia was enraged that, after acknowledging the divorce was mainly his fault, and being MIA for years, Marques still wanted her to cough up half the money. Instead of calling him cheap, she gave a snarky comeback, saying she'd get her new boyfriend Ken to give her the money.

Later, Marques sat down with Marsau and solidified his position as the most toxic man on the show. While Marsau attempted to reason with him as a responsible father, Marques remained committed to his trifling thought process, complaining about his children being in a home with another man. He suggested LaTricia tried to pit his children against him and that Ken being there in the house with them was disrespectful. Marsau has been accused of being less than sensitive and respectful in his own marriage, but his conversation with Marques redeemed him in the eyes of most viewers. Instead of allowing the absentee husband and father to offer excuses for his behavior, Marsau held his feet to the fire.

Marques accused LaTricia of turning his kids against him, but Marsau recounted that accusation letting Marques know that his own actions were to blame for his children turning on him. Marques then tried to point the finger at Ken, saying he didn't want another man in the home with his children acting as a surrogate father. Marsau continued offering tough love, chastising Marques' immature perspective, and suggested that instead of being angry or resentful towards Ken, he should instead be offering him thanks and appreciation. "If your daughter comes home from school crying, what would you want the man in the house to do?" Marsau questioned Marques. "Wouldn't you want your daughter to be in the house with a man that's going to give her a hug and try to comfort her instead of someone that would ignore her?"

Marsau Earns Cool Points For Forcing Marques to Be Accountable

Image via OWN

Marsau gave Marques a fifteen-minute reality check on adulthood and being a father. "You left the home and your kids. This is what happens when you leave home, and you aren't there to raise your children," Marsau explained. Marques tried a few more flimsy excuses about the relationship before conceding that he needed to step up to be more involved in his children's lives. Leaving the sit-down with Marsau, Marques agrees to have a meeting with Ken and then grant his estranged wife the divorce she is requesting to move on with her life.

The scene with LaTricia and Marsau was enough for Marques to bypass Martell as Huntsville's most trifling and most toxic husband. While Martel has proven to be a cheater and a liar, no one has ever accused him of neglecting his children. In fact, Martell's saving grace with most of his group of friends is his undying commitment to his children. This season's introduction to Moses paints a shady picture also. The timeline between his breakup with Destiny and his connection with Sunni has more holes than a cheese grater, but there are no children involved.

Moses and Destiny weren't married or even engaged, so the fact that he traded Destiny for her producer, Sunni, then married Sunni, is an opportunistic move that reeks of self-preservation, but it doesn't qualify him as most toxic. Marques' inability to take accountability for failing as a husband and a father gives him the needed points to score higher than Martel on the toxic-o-meter. Disappearing from your children's lives and then reappearing years later and being angry that another man stepped in and picked up the responsibility you dropped is nasty work.

Carlos King Has a Collection of Trifling Men In 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Image via OWN

Carlos King has an undisputed knack for finding and capitalizing on drama. Judging by the turbulence and toxicity of season 8, Marques may not hold on to the f-boy crown for too long. There are whispers that Martell had a previous relationship with LaTricia and has remained mum about it after she showed up as a new cast member. There are also rumors swirling that Chris Fletcher married his former side chick and has attempted to pass her off on his children as if nothing ever happened.

Last year, Marsau's brother Maurice pitched a fit because his wife lost her sex drive while dealing with breast cancer. And, of course, with Moses and Sunni moving into Huntsville and attempting to start a family, there is ample time for him to prove he isn't the man he claims to be. It could be any man's race at this point, but at least until half the deposit is paid and settled, Marques seems to have it on lock.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN and can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Watch On Discovery Plus