Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Maurice Jefferson Scott was reportedly arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement over the weekend over a DUI charge. The reality star’s arrest has been heavily discussed on social media since then — particularly because this is the third time this year that another LAMH star has been arrested. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Scott was detained on May 25, 2024, on Sunday afternoon and was released on a $5000 bond early in the morning on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

No public statements have been made about Scott’s arrest by either his lawyer or his spouse. His wife Kimmy Grant-Scott was also a part of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Both of them have appeared together on the show ever since its premiere in 2019. The show is basically about three successful African-American couples working together to rejuvenate Huntsville with the help of their shared real estate venture and also features Scott’s sibling, Marsau Scott, along with his wife, Latisha Scott.

Circling back to the DUI — Maurice Scott was basically charged with Driving Under the Influence of alcohol as a misdemeanor. However, unfortunately, fans of the Alabama reality TV show know that this is not the first time a cast member of Love & Marriage: Huntsville has been arrested.

Third Arrest for a ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Cast Member

In the past year, three cast members from Love & Marriage: Huntsville have been arrested for various charges. The other two charges involved Destiny Payton-William putting a utility bill in her ex-husband’s name without his knowledge and Martell Holt for domestic violence and harassment against his former wife, Melody Shari. Fans of the reality TV show are aware of the nuances behind both the alleged charges.

While the same isn’t true for Maurice Scott, the mugshots of the other two stars were shared all over social media and remained a topic of discussion for quite some time. Williams was first arrested in October when she had surrendered herself to the police, for forging her husband’s signature a couple of months ago. She even made a video of herself getting out of the car before turning herself in, and it was posted on social media.

As for Holt, he was arrested on third-degree domestic violence charges in Huntsville, Alabama. Fans of LAMH knew what he was going through, and they visibly saw him harassing his ex-wife. He allegedly even went as far as to threaten her with revenge porn. It goes without saying that this isn’t something exclusive to LAMH cast members — multiple cast members from Love Island and even Geordie Shore’s Scott Timlin are currently facing charges and could face up to two years in prison for promoting a fraudulent financial scheme on their social media platforms.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is currently available to stream on OWN and the show’s 8th installment is airing these days. Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 8, Episode 5, “Waiting to ExWife” will be available to stream on June 1, 2024.

