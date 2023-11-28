The Big Picture Melody's decision to have a name-changing ceremony after her divorce is an ingenious idea that may catch on for divorcees everywhere.

The ceremony allowed Melody to reclaim her identity and honor her family's legacy, providing an opportunity for victory and self-expression after the heartbreak of divorce.

Melody's fans have praised her journey, and her formal name change ceremony may inspire other women to transform their pain into a personal declaration of victory and reclaim their identity.

Little girls everywhere, regardless of culture or creed, look forward to the tradition of dressing up in a beautiful white gown and marrying the man of their dreams in front of family and friends. The wedding ceremony is an opportunity for every woman to be treated like a princess for a day, with every single detail dedicated to celebrating her and her new life. According to the American Psychological Association, 40-50% of first marriages end in divorce. And second marriages have an even higher death rate with approximately 60-67% of them ending in divorce. The trumped-up wedding ceremony often takes more thought and precision than some marriages in their entirety and money spent on the wedding and reception are collateral damage in the divorce proceeding. Love & Marriage: Huntsville dedicated two episodes to a non-traditional name change ceremony for Melody Holt, née Melody Rogers.

The franchise was built on the #powercouple model that Melody and Martell Holt represented. After Martel's infidelity was displayed in front of a national audience, Melody's pain was placed on display, divorce papers were served and granted over 6 seasons. Instead of having a divorce party with a cheap sheet cake and cheesy party gifts, Melody made a decision to return to her birth name in the same way that she adopted her ex-husband's name. After a professional glam squad gave her a bridal glow, Melody donned a beautiful gown, victoriously walked down a garden aisle to stand before a preacher who formally announced her return to her birth name and family legacy. It was a very fancy scene and on-brand for Melody, but most importantly, it was an ingenious idea that is sure to catch on for divorcees everywhere.

Melody's Name Changing Ceremony Was Just As Fabulous As a Wedding Ceremony

Divorce is so anti-climatic after the pomp and circumstance that most weddings provide. Besides not having a proper outlet to vent revenge against a cheating or lying spouse, most women are looking for an opportunity to claim victory after the heartbreak of dissolving a marriage. Melody's decision to create another opportunity for her to enjoy the spotlight without her low-down ex-husband and to honor her family's legacy in the process was a win-win for her storyline and her sense of self. After the dust settled, Martel tore his family apart by having a child as a product of his infidelity. The wife who suffered pain and humiliation from his actions pulled herself up by her bootstraps and picked up the pieces. Melody launched several businesses, and took the time to heal on camera without connecting herself with any other romantic interests. She leveled up with her image and glam, became a partner in several new business deals, including a fashion line with acclaimed stylist J Bolin, and shows up looking nothing less than flawless every time the camera pans her way. In a final death blow to the former marriage, Melody walks back down the aisle, ridding herself of any remnants of Martel's influence on her new life, save their four children, and is graciously welcomed back to her family legacy. If executive producer Carlos King is keeping score, Melody clearly has the sash, the crown, and the winner's trophy.

Melody's fans have vocally praised her journey back to herself in a manner that inspires other women reeling from the pain of betrayal and infidelity. It's possible that her example of a formal name change ceremony is a vehicle other women can utilize to transform their pain from divorce into a personal declaration of victory. Reclaiming your identity prior to taking on your husband's last name is a powerful statement that usually is reserved for paperwork at the county courthouse. It took Love & Marriage: Huntsville's queen bee to create an occasion that simultaneously redefines an ex-husband's attachment as disposable and presents a woman's return to singlehood as a reverenced occasion that should be equally sacred as her wedding ceremony.

The Name Changing Ceremony Certified Melody as the Winner In the Bitter Divorce Battle From Ex-Husband Martel

Bravo to Melody Rogers and the producers of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. If there is a way for her to trademark the name-changing ceremony, there's hope she gets her paperwork completed before this current season wraps. There is certain to be a 2024 class of women looking to sign their divorce papers and shed their husband's name ceremoniously, especially when it offers a second opportunity to be photographed in a beautiful gown.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN and can be streamed the app.

