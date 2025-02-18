Love & Marriage: Huntsville remained OWN's top-rated series this season. The ratings for the show were just as impressive as the trending social media headlines, with blogs fighting to release the latest intel on Melody Shari, her ex-husband Martell Holt, and the rest of the cast. Carlos King's flagship franchise for Love & Marriage proved to be his biggest success and biggest headache as the breakdown in his relationship with the show's star, Melody, became a daily topic of discussion on social media. Fans learned there was no love lost between the former allies when Melody attacked Carlos' leadership ability during a LIVE, while promoting her beauty brand.

Melody alluded to Carlos taking revenge on her for her not agreeing to work with him in the future. Just before the reunion and after snagging the Reality Queen award from the American Reality Awards, Melody announced she was leaving the show and was anticipating the next chapter in her life. Her exit was planned to perfection with her seventh avenue product line selling out and the rest of the cast fumbling over themselves with arrest warrants, infidelity allegations, child custody battles and lies unraveling left and right. Melody's exit felt strategically planned the entire season as her relationships with the entire cast felt as though she were going through the motions to close the chapters on her longstanding relationships with her ex-husband, both sets of Scotts, Stormi Steele, Destiny Payton, and even Chris and Nell Fletcher.

Melody Is Irreplaceable On 'LAMH'

Image via OWN

The only thing Melody may not have anticipated was the drama from the unedited version of the reunion released through several unconventional channels. Still, she carried herself with grace and class, not losing her cool during the reunion and proving that she was truly the Queen of Huntsville.

During the final part 3 of the reunion, Kimmi Scott mentioned the early years filming the series. In attempting to explain why Melody should've acknowledged her OG status, she admitted the entire show was Melody's idea and that the core group, Melody and Martell, Kimmi's husband Maurice, and Marsau and LaTisha Scott filmed for free in Melody's backyard, hoping to catch the eye of Carlos and make it to television. Kimmi's revelation didn't land exactly where she intended, instead it exposed audiences to how diligently Melody worked to get the show on the air. It also raised eyebrows when the final part of the reunion wrapped and audiences wondered how a show that was Melody's brainchild would find continued success without her presence or, at bare minimum, her blessing.

The Breakdown Of Melody and Martell Earmarked the End of An Era on 'LAMH'

Image via OWN

For years, LAMH audiences have speculated about Martell's mistress Arionne Curry joining the cast, especially after the covert couple had a baby boy together. Knowing how hard Melody worked to build the show and understanding that she and Martell were the apex of all the relationships on the show, it's hard to imagine audiences being equally invested in the relationships without her presence. Kimmi and LaTisha have the most authentic relationship among the women on the show as sisters-in-laws, that stand totally independent of Melody. Still, the conversations and disagreements between the two have never inspired the same type of audience engagement as their interaction with Melody. Kimmi even acknowledged that she wouldn't hang out with LaTisha if they weren't related through their husbands because of their stark personality differences. The recent additions of Stormi, Sunni and Trish haven't resonated with audiences in a way that would assure audiences that a new principal female was on board. Out of the three, Stormi has the strongest on-screen presence, but she announced she and her husband were leaving the show mid-season because of the negative residue it was leaving on her million-dollar business, Canvas Beauty.

Ex-producer turned cast member Sunni has also left the show. LaTisha, Kimmi, Nelle and even the wildcard that is Trisha are all great supporting characters, but Melody's absence leaves a hole for a main character that the other ladies are not able to fill.

Huntsville became a cultural hit because of the power couple myth that Melody and Martel represented. Their marriage ending caused a domino effect on the other relationships throughout the cast that has continued to unravel. Carlos has added other characters unsuccessfully, including Louis and Tiffany Whitlow, Tisha's mother Wanda Moore and Stormi and her husband Courtney. The LAMH audience has tolerated some personalities more than others, but for the most part, the LAMH audience consists heavily of Melody's loyal fan base titled, the "Melo-meters."

The Melo-meters have supported Melody through the pain of Martel's infidelity and through the triumph of her divorce and re-emergence as a successful single mother and businesswoman. During the scandal surrounding the reunion, many of them waged a movement to veto the reunion and pressured people online not to watch it because of conversations that painted their heroine in a bad light. As season nine has wrapped, it's impossible to distinguish between the LAMH fans and the Melo-meters. On social media, they have morphed into one mega group that support Melody and would not support a Love & Marriage: Huntsville season without their fave.

Marsau and LaTisha Are the Only Hope For a Successful Show Without Melody

Image via OWN

LaTisha and Marsau did a LIVE recently from their Instagram accounts, asking audiences if they wanted to see more of their businesses. If there is any hope of Love & Marriage: Huntsville surviving with Melody, it would require Marsau and LaTisha to step their game up immensely and to involve more of the drama at their restaurant Blaque, and their real estate deals. Of the two, Marsau is the bigger draw as his personality is one of the more polarizing on the show.

Fans either love Marsau's sarcasm or they pray for his downfall. That energy is enough to empower the couple to have a shot at leading the cast in the wake of Melody's abandonment. Marsau stepped up to Melody at her final event, Mimosas with Melody, and suggested he ran into a lot of his own fans at her event. "There are a lot of Melo-meters here but, there are also a lot of Marsauldiers," he joked. If there is any hope for Love & Marriage: Huntsville, it relies on the shoulders of Marsau to stop being condescending towards his wife and instead to empower her as a leading woman. The two should work on creating that illusion of the perfect power couple that Melody and Martel embodied when they started the show.

Melody's Loyal Fans May Sabotage the Future Of 'LAMH'

Image by Jeff Chacon, OWN

LAMH audiences have been familiar with Marsau and LaTisha for nine seasons, making it unlikely that they will shift their perspective on the two and start to envision them as the principal couple. Marsau and LaTisha are Carlos's only hope, as he's acknowledged the audience is slow to warm up to new personalities over the years. The cast is filming currently and no doubt giving it their best shot with overly animated story lines and dramatic disagreements. They know the Melo-meters will be waiting to trash the upcoming season as soon as it premieres, so it's likely that Melody will have the last laugh.