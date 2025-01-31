Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari has opened up about her exit from the show. Shari, who was a fan favorite on the series, announced her exit with a touching Instagram post about herself, how she is doing, and what fans can now expect from her. She posted a video on her Instagram account that showed her window with the sun shining in behind it. In the caption, Shari shared that she "slept like a baby" and then shared how happy she feels post leaving the show.

"Woke up to this beautiful view. God is so amazing! Happy Friday my beauties. To my mom (Vanessa Rodgers Tracy), it is finished! I can’t imagine how tough it’s been on YOU the last few years as well. You took your time raising me to be confident, loving, graceful, and a lover of people and community," Shari wrote in the caption. "Today I STAND on protecting legacy and choosing OUR peace. False stories and attack after attack, you still showed grace and moved with so much class."

Melody Shari Did Not Have the Best Time on the Show

Image by Jeff Chacon/OWN

She went on to speak to her children, saying that they were all going to be okay and shared that her children agreed with her decision to leave the show. "To my babies, WE gon’ be aight," she wrote. "Thank you for agreeing with mommy’s decision. You too are now stronger because you witnessed first hand what standing strong looks like when our doors closed...in our private moments. Even you were attacked, innocent babies, but we uplifted and reminded each other that GOD will handle all evil." But she ended the post with a note to her fans. "Dear Melometers…we are FREE. Thank you for holding me down and walking this journey with me from Day 1. Thank you for your love and support, and now accept your freedom. The chains are broken."

During her time on the show, Shari went through a horrible divorce from Martell Holt. Her divorce played out on camera and included a cheating scandal and betrayal for all of Shari's fans to see. But that wasn't all. She then dealt with harassment and revenge porn off camera. Shari even had a beautiful name-change ceremony that changed how fans watch reality television divorces. She was, by the end of her time on the show, the main character and now the show is going to have to restructure itself. You can watch Shari in older episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Discovery +