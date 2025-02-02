Love & Marriage: Huntsville was introduced in 2019 as a reality series committed to highlighting Black excellence in a quiet country suburb. Initially, viewers were less than impressed with Huntsville, Alabama as a backdrop for intrigue, but Melody Shari Rodgers (then Holt) believed in her city and felt they deserved to be recognized. She connected with Carlos King and convinced him the city was growing with a thriving Black community led by entrepreneurial growth. The primary cast was blood-related. College-educated and handsome brothers Maurice and Marsau Scott were married to Kimmi and Latisha respectively. The principal couple, Martell and Melody Holt, weren't related to the Scotts, but they were old friends.

Martell and Melody resembled an African American version of Ken and Barbie with their adorable children, but the entire cast resembled a Jack and Jill ad showcasing upper middle class Blacks focused on progression. The couples' combined their knowledge of real estate and construction, to form an organization committed to revitalizing Huntsville. The first few episodes included group meetings with the Holt's and Scotts working together on construction projects for their community. Known as The Comeback Group, the friends talked about being a catalyst for encouraging other young minority families in Huntsville to become entrepreneurs and to prioritize generational wealth. I was impressed during my first interview with the ladies of LAMH in 2019 for Rolling Out magazine, because they seemed so different from the other personalities on reality television.

I asked them where they all found handsome, smart and career-driven husbands, and they shared their collective secret of finding a man at a historical Black university. Just before I was ready to nominate the cast for an NAACP image award, there were grumblings that the star couple's marriage was in peril. Melody actually dropped her own tea on her husband Martell while in a meeting with The Comeback Group, suggesting he was having an affair. From that moment forward, the focus of LAMH was shifted from these beautiful Black couples trying to promote economic empowerment for their communities and instead was now focused on a marriage riddled with infidelity. The show has since gone downhill, and Melody's decision to exit may have been the best one she made since her divorce from Martell.

Martell Holt Is the Culprit Behind the Failure of His Marriage and 'LAMH'

Martel's inability to be faithful in his marriage, even under the microscope of reality television, became the biggest focal point of the show. His infidelity was like a virus that infected his home and the homes of other couples. Instead of setting the tone for a strong young family striving towards being an exemplary representation of Black love and Black wealth, Martell fumbled the ball on his family and the aspirational potential for the show.

The Holts' marriage ended in a painful divorce after Martell fathered a child with his mistress during the marriage. The pain and embarrassment Melody endured gave the show a tainted energy filled with betrayal and mistrust. The breakdown of a picture-perfect-looking couple, Martell and Melody, inadvertently placed a magnifying glass on the other couples' marriages and the Scotts struggled, trying not to suffocate in the new conflicting culture of the show. Instead of celebrating the title of "love and marriage," LAMH became a landscape for suspicious behavior in both business and social relationships. The couples bickered among themselves and the sisterhood and brotherhood bonds were severed.

Multiple blogs accused both Marsau and Maurice of having extramarital affairs also. From countless rumors, no one came up with any solid proof of either Maurice or Marsau's affairs, but irreparable damage was done to the friend group and things were never the same. Melody tried to move forward as a single woman, but everyone on the show was connected to Martell, so she wasn't able to escape the negativity connecting her with her ex. The cast and fans of the show were shocked beyond belief when Martell shared that he was expecting a son with his side-chick, although she wasn't allowed to be filmed for the show. An additional couple, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, were introduced, but their marital relationship was immediately infected by the toxicity on the show, and before they knew it, they were at odds.

Tiffany and Louis never gelled with the other couples and made the decision to leave for their mental health. Destiny Payton and husband La'Berrick Williams joined around the same time as the Whitlows, but their marriage was over before the audience ever put eyes on La'Berrick. Destiny returned as a single woman, but her relationship with Melody was damaged beyond repair.

Friendship Drama and Scandal Took Over 'LAMH'

When her marriage ended in divorce due to infidelity, while LaTisha and Kimmi's marriages remained intact, although Melody believed their husbands were also unfaithful, destroyed the women's connection completely. Melody believed LaTisha and Kimmi were both aware of Martell's infidelity and violated the girl code by keeping his secrets. New cast members such as Stormi Steele were expected to pick sides as soon as their feet touched LAMH soil and Melody assigned herself the role of general, keeping notes on loyalty and betrayal. By season 5, when Trish Annette and her muscle-bound live-in boyfriend Ken joined the cast, there was not one drop of unity among the remaining cast. Even senior married couple Chris and Nelle Fletcher couldn't bring any unity to the group, but instead ended up throwing their own brand of gasoline on numerous fires.

Executive producer Carlos King seemed to have abandoned the idea of trying to make the series positive and resorted to story lines that were scandalous beyond his reputation. Trish Annette joined the show as an estranged married woman living with her new boyfriend. For a show titled, Love & Marriage: Huntsville it was clear with this new addition, neither love nor marriage were priorities in the mission of the show. Social media fans joked that the show should've been renamed "Arrests and Infidelity Huntsville" instead of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, because while the show didn't show a consistent vantage point on marriage, over 80% of the cast had posed for mugshots over the last five years.

Martell was arrested on the premiere episode for alleged revenge porn against his ex-wife. Maurice earned a mugshot for a DUI arrest, Stormi was arrested on alleged harassment and Destiny was arrested for alleged check forgery. Mugshots of other castmates began swirling around the internet, sparking concern. In addition to mugshots, there were instances of wanted criminals on the show. LaTisha's cousin, Keke Jabbar, joined the cast, as a silent member of Melody's arsenal against LaTisha. Keke was leveraged against LaTisha but instead of bringing her cousin down, she ended up featured on Crimestoppers Huntsville, for allegedly stealing from a local home goods store. Keke insisted she was innocent in spite of the incriminating evidence and continued her vendetta against her cousin. She attacks LaTisha at a family barbecue, throwing a cup of water in her cousin's face, to the rest of the cast's chagrin.

Keke Jabbar's Death Cast a Dark Shadow On 'LAMH'

Unfortunately, Keke passed away from unrelated circumstances, but the darkness of the show remained heavier in her absence. In a final effort to connect with the audience and keep the show trending, Carlos introduced a former producer on the show named Sunni Minx. In a strange "break the fourth wall" type of story line, Sunni comes from behind the scenes as producer for Destiny and marries Destiny's ex- boyfriend, Moses.

The fireworks from the strange threesome didn't excite audiences the way intended, and fans voice being exhausted by the drama. The risk is proved not to be worth the reward when Moses is sent back to jail for violating his parole during his time filming on LAMH. Destiny and Sunni continue bickering between the two of them, while Sunni flashes the ring she wrestled from Moses in the two months after he stopped communicating with Destiny. Entrepreneurial couple Stormi and husband Courtney quietly left the series realizing the group was a distraction that could potentially destroy their successful business empire.

Instead of exhibiting excellence, LAMH has become a backdrop for internal conflicts, toxic and even criminal behavior. Melody's intent when taking the project to Carlos, was to show Black families in the south living their best lives and overcoming social setbacks. Instead, the cast has become each other's setbacks in more ways than one. The reputation of the show is no longer one that will empower and encourage -- instead LAMH has become an all too painful reminder of dysfunctional families and friend groups. As Melody attempts to rebuild her life after a public and hurtful divorce, I applaud her decision to move on from LAMH and the source of her pain.