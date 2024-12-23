Love & Marriage: Huntsville left fans stunned when Sunni Minx ended up with Moses Monroe on the show. Minx was a producer on the reality show who had gotten close with Destiny Payton while filming and producer Carlos King brought Minx into the show as a cast member. Payton ended up getting fired from the show when her then partner, Monroe, wasn't on the show often. But she was brought back on the show. Shortly after, it was revealed that Minx and Monroe were together and got married to one another and Minx no longer speaks to Payton. Now, Minx and Monroe are leaving the series.

On a recent live, Minx explained that she and Monroe were not returning. “No guys, I will not be on Love & Marriage: Huntsville," Minx said on the live. "So there’s your answer to that. We will not be on Love & Marriage: Huntsville moving forward after this season. We will be living our real lives after this season.” She went on to say that the couple would be focusing on their lives together instead of starring on the show. , “We will be living our real lives, focusing on the future and when this season’s over,…when you see us in the next few episodes that are coming and when you see us on the reunion, I will explain to you some of those reasons.”

This news comes after a season where Minx could not really find her place with the other couples. Payton was still very upset over the situation and other stars like LaTisha Scott and Kimmi Scott were worried that their husbands would be next for Minx after she started dating Monroe despite her friendship with Payton prior to them getting together.

Sunni Minx and Destiny Payton's Love Triangle Explained

(OWN)

Payton maintains that she was close with Minx but after Minx ended up with Monroe, she began to claim that she was not friends with her or that she did not interact with Monroe when he was with Payton. Since marrying him, Minx has claimed that her friendship with Payton wasn't what people thought, despite Minx going to birthday parties for Payton and even helped her financially. Payton claims that they were in contact even when they weren't on the show. Minx maintained that she began dating Monroe because she didn't want to miss out on the man who could be her husband and it left a bad taste in the mouths of fans and her Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN and can be streamed on MAX.

Your changes have been saved Love & Marriage: Huntsville Release Date January 8, 2019 Cast Kimmi Scott, Maurice Scott, Marsau Scott, LaTisha Scott, Martell Holt, Melody Holt Genres Romance, Reality Rating TV-14 Seasons 9 Network OWN Franchise(s) Love and Marriage Expand

Stream on Max