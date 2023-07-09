Social media has been hot this week for Love and Marriage Huntsville fans. Recently, things have popped off between Melody Shari and Martell Holt’s former mistress and current off-screen girlfriend (allegedly), Arionne Curry. Things have never been good between the Shari and Curry for obvious reasons, but to have this beef still going on three years later is just a bit much. The fires of this feud are hotter than ever, and now legal measures are being taken, and fans are wondering how much will be showcased on the reality series.

Martell Holt’s Revenge Porn Plot

Everyone can agree that any woman that decides to pursue a serious relationship with Martell is putting her mental health at risk. The man’s picture should be next to the word infidelity in the dictionary. Melody left Martell after his many, many, many infidelities. After a brief reconciliation, it was discovered that he had impregnated his mistress, Arionne Curry. In 2020, Mel was done and officially filed for divroce. Fast-forward to 2023, and the two are in the midst of a hostile custody battle. Rumors began swirling that Martell was threatening to release a sex tape they made while they were still married.

Needless to say, as the pathological liar he is, he denied that these threats ever happened. But he also confirmed that they in fact did happen, and says he sent a screenshot of the tape to Melody in an attempt to stop her from discussing him on social media. He promises he didn’t threaten to release the footage, but that the footage does exist, and he did say via text that he would release it if she didn’t stop what she was doing in their custody battle. What he did not share is the fact that he gave the footage to his girlfriend, Arionne. In a recorded audio clip, Arionne admits that Martell asked her to release a video of Melody performing a sexual act online. Arionne goes on to say that she refused to do it, and that when she tried to warn Melody she was verbally attacked.

Melody Shari Tells Arionne Curry to "Pull Up"

Melody did not mince words when she went on instagram live to address the situation. She essentially said that Arionne was stupid to be hanging on to the words of a man who lies constantly. She goes on to mention the fact that Arionne brought up her kids with Martell in the midst of their war of words. Melody threatened to open up a can of whoop a-- on Arionne, noting she had done it once before, and she’d be more than happy to do it again, encouraging Arionne to come find her. Shortly after signing off of Instagram Live, Melody then posted a meme that sang, “You going to jail” on repeat. She also began following Lisa Bloom, the famed attorney known for representing Janice Dickinson’s case against Bill Cosby, as well as Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case. Other high profile cases Lisa has been attached to include Blac Chyna vs Rob Kardashian, and representing R. Kelly's victims. The actions Melody is taking are necessary, and it seems like we’ll be hearing some more news in the future.

The real villain in this whole scenario is Martell. Melody is doing what she can to protect herself while Arionne is seemingly happy living life as a side chick in the shadows, considering Martell’s very public relationship with Shereé Whitfield. This war of words was instigated by Martell’s desire to humiliate Melody, but simultaneously keeping his hands clean. But they aren’t clean, Martell. Actions speak louder than words, and he’s out here spewing a lot of lies on Beyoncé’s Internet.