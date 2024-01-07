The Big Picture LaTisha finally stands up for herself, surprising everyone, including her husband Marsau.

Maurice apologizes for insensitivity towards his wife after her battle with cancer.

Melody admits to being sexually unsatisfied in her marriage to Martel.

Love & Marriage Huntsville scorched television screens across the country with an explosive part one of the reunion for season 6. Besides being one of the best-dressed reality TV casts for a 2023 reunion, the Huntsville couples, along with a very single Melody Rogers and equally single Martell Holt, came prepared to air out every single grievance experienced over the last three months. Hosted by executive producer Carlos King, known for holding his casts accountable, the first part of the reunion was one for the books.

There were many notable moments. But several stood out that left viewers wanting more. One thing for certain is that if viewers weren't pleased with the storylines this season, the reunion made up for it.

LaTisha Let It Be Known She Won't Be Punked at the 'LAMH Reunion'

Image via OWN

From season 1 until now, LaTisha has been the non-confrontational housewife that’s often the butt of snarky comments from the other women, and viewers. Stormi Steele made it perfectly clear this season that she didn’t like LaTisha or her husband, Marsau. Stormi poked and prodded, calling Marsau expletives while LaTisha stood by frustrated but speechless. When Stormi began hurling insults across the room during the reunion, LaTisha surprised everyone, including Marsau, and snapped back.

“Go pop some pills and shut up!” LaTisha said flippantly and rolled her eyes. Stormi’s face was as shocked as anyone else’s as it was clear she never imagined LaTisha would get a backbone and stand up for herself. When Marsau attempted to chide LaTisha backstage, she immediately checked him saying, “We’re just going to have to agree to disagree Marsau.” OWN watchers everywhere had to be cheering LaTisha on for finally standing up for herself!

Maurice Realizes He Needs to Look at the Man in the Mirror

Image by Jeff Chacon, OWN

Maurice took accountability and apologized to his wife Kimmi for his insensitivity during her battle with cancer. The eldest Scott brother was in hot water with viewers this season after suggesting his wife should return to their normal routine of daily sex while in treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer. Even Carlos gasped at Maurice’s nerve to suggest his wife’s lackluster sex drive was “in her head” and was unfair towards him.

Carlos and Kimmi held Maurice accountable for his words and he admitted his previous statements were ignorant and inexcusable. It’s worth noting that Kimmi was absolutely glowing during Saturday night’s show and was a viewers' favorite for best dressed.

Martell Refuses to Believe He's a Lackluster Lover

Image via OWN

A Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion wouldn’t be valid without a tete de tete between former power couple Melody and Martell. Carlos quickly pivoted from the sex conversation with Kimmi and Maurice to focus on Melody’s admission during the season that she’d never experienced an orgasm during her 13-year marriage to Martell. Martell immediately attempted to shut Melody down claiming he had proof she was lying. Melody doubled down, convincing even her glam squad during touch-ups, that she was sexually frustrated during her marriage. Martell pouted and attempted to lick his wounds backstage, talking with Maurice. It’s possible Melody reduced the ego she accused of keeping her from reaching her peak by a few painful notches during this exchange.

The Cousin Feud Continues Rearing Its Ugly Head

LaTisha accuses both Keke and her husband of cheating on one another. LaTisha’s newfound clap-back bone didn’t let up all night and was aimed at anyone who dared confront her. When Carlos played the clip of cousin Keke throwing water on LaTisha, all bets were off. Keke called Latisha out of her name and accused her of being dumb for sticking by Marsau while he cheats. Latisha immediately pointed out that both Keke and her husband have a long history of cheating on each other. Again, the cast's mouths were aghast at both LaTisha’s boldness and the words coming out of her mouth. Seeing LaTisha stand up for herself against a cousin who continues to berate her and bash her marriage to other cast members was a refreshing change.

Marsau's Manhood is Questioned by the Women of 'LAMH'

Image by Jeff Chacon, OWN

Melody and Marsau have been longtime nemesis, but this season they’ve taken their dislike for each other to a new level. Marsau started by suggesting LaTisha’s family of strong single women were nicknamed the Rogers. Melody sat stone-faced at Marsau’s apparent dig about her returning to her maiden name, but quickly pointed out that Marsau was sitting more primly than the other ladies on the stage. “Uncross your legs Marsau. You’re on the right panel. You’re sassier than me.” Melody’s "read" was Bravo's Real Housewives worthy although Love & Marriage: Huntsville is on OWN. Even Marsau had to acknowledge Mel was the winner of that rhetorical bout.

Lackluster sex lives, irretrievably broken friendships, and family squabbles were the focus of part one of the season 6 reunion. It’s possible that the second part of the reunion show could prove even juicier than the first once Louis and Tiffany Whitlow are added to the panel and Melody and Martel face off once more about their current court battle. Latisha wins MVP of the first half hands down. Here’s hoping the bold, unapologetic version of LaTisha is here to stay!

Part two of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion airs on January 13 at 8 PM EST. Past episodes can be watched online.

