Love & Marriage: Huntsville has the reputation of destroying marriages. The Alabama-based reality series was initially launched under the premise of celebrating three power couples dedicated to teaching entrepreneurship and building a legacy. Unfortunately, the reality TV waters are often murky and within the first few episodes, it was clear the star couple, Melody and Martell Holt's marriage was in deep trouble. The couple's marital issues became the focal point of the show and their eventual divorce threatened to spill over and affect the other two main couples. Marital discourse continues to be a major issue on the OWN series six seasons later.

Louis and Tiffany Whitlow joined the cast a few seasons ago but have yet to gel with the other couples. The current season opens with the couple celebrating their newborn baby, but instead of basking in bliss, the couple are going through turbulence in their marriage. Tiffany acknowledged struggling with post-partum depression and Louis admitted feeling helpless in the process. In the most recent episode, Louis suggested they take a break from the show to focus on their family and possibly preserve their marriage. Tiffany agreeing to exit was possibly the best move she could've made for their marriage to survive.

Fans of 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Haven't Been Kind to Tiffany Whitlow

The transition to reality TV hasn't been smooth for the Whitlows, who have been under fire from fans since they were introduced to the loyal audience. Tiffany admitted during her first reunion having a hard time dealing with the backlash from fans including harsh ridicule and even death threats. The negativity was directed more towards Tiffany than Louis, because of her antics with the other ladies.

Tiffany's position among the cast was one who constantly questioned and put others in the hot seat. She was the only one on the cast who had the guts to question Sheree Whitfield about her relationship with Martell Holt during her cameo. Producers may have been pleased with a cast member that agreed to do their dirty work, but the fans weren't happy with Tiffany. The Whitlows questioned the marriage of their cast mates Marsau and LaTisha Scott during a cast getaway. Marsau barked back at Louis for questioning his marriage, but two seasons later, the Scotts' marriage remains on shaky ground as Louis predicted.

Marital Breakdowns Remain Central to 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville's' Success

The scene with Tiffany acknowledging her struggle with postpartum depression and not feeling like herself was the most vulnerable audiences have seen her to date. Seeing Tiffany's self-doubt and possible regret over some of her choices was refreshing and allowed the audience to see a softer side of her. In the same vein, seeing Louis' willingness to abandon the show and the platform provided to salvage their flailing marriage spoke to his commitment to his wife and newborn son.

Like the other couples on the show, Whitlow's marriage has been under scrutiny by the fans but more importantly by their fellow cast members. When Tiffany questioned Sheree about Martel's infidelity, Sheree was quick to clap back with accusations that Tiffany had been a cheater in the past as well. Tiffany's commitment to her marriage was questioned several times by the other wives, in an attempt to thwart her meddling in their marital woes.

Last season, the couples attended group marital counseling and the Whitlow's marriage clocked in as the weakest link. Instead of committing to the time allotted for sessions, Tiffany left the group to focus on work, leaving Louis alone. Louis vocalized his disappointment and hinted this wasn't the first time he wasn't a priority over his wife's work obligations. This season, Tiffany has complained about Louis' work schedule and even voiced concern over him cheating on her while on the road.

Tiffany's fear of Louis' possible infidelity could've been sparked by watching Melody deal with her husband's constant infidelity. Not only did Martel cheat on his wife, but he had a child outside their marriage. Having a birds' eye view of the devastation and destruction that infidelity causes no doubt was a stressor for Tiffany. After committing infidelity in her past relationship, Tiffany could've experienced a level of guilt that increased her fear of being subjected to being a victim of infidelity in her new marriage. Besides, Melody and Martel's marriage unraveling in front of the cast and viewers is a lot to digest, but when you add the drama with the other couples it becomes overwhelming.

The Scotts' marriage continues to be plagued with rumors of infidelity as well. For Tiffany to agree with her husband and distance themselves from the couples on the show is possibly the smartest thing they could do to salvage their marriage and give themselves an opportunity to get on solid ground as a couple.

Fans Empathized With Tiffany When She Admitted Having Postpartum Depression

If the Whitlow's decide at any point to return to the show, it's possible that the audience will be open to welcoming Tiffany back with a new perspective. Time away from the cameras and scrutiny of the fans should allow the couple to strengthen their connection and focus on their adorable son, Ace. The break could also allow some of the other couples to fix their issues so that the brand of the show is not so closely related to infidelity and marital doom. Tiffany and Louis's decision to leave the show to save their marriage is one that less than 5% of reality stars make after being cast on a hit television show. Most couples would rather take a chance on losing their marriage than to risk losing the small amount of fame connected to being on a weekly series on a major network.

Their decision should impress fans who accused Tiffany of being fake or being an attention seeker. The persona she built on the show didn't allow audiences to see the other sides of Tiffany. Hopefully, the couple will return at a time when their relationship is solid and Tiffany is in a better headspace to deal with the public backlash. The Whitlow's could've just proven that, contrary to popular belief, they have the healthiest marriage in Huntsville.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN at 8 PM EST.

