The Big Picture Tiffany and Louis Whitlow are stepping away from Love & Marriage: Huntsville to prioritize what is best for their family, especially after having a new baby.

Series creator Carlos King wished Tiffany well, indicating that Season 7 will be the end for the Whitlows on the show.

While their return is not ruled out, for now, it is clear that Tiffany and Louis are focused on doing what is best for their family, and it is nice to see them prioritize their well-being.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans won't be seeing Louis Whitlow or Tiffany Whitlow in the future. The series, which is currently in its sixth season, still features the Whitlow family, b it the katest episode featured an emotional conversation between the couple who announced that they are stepping away from Love & Marriage: Huntsville to do what is best for them. Tiffany just had a new baby earlier in the year. She opened up about experiencing postpartum depression and the pressures of filing and social media reactions, which she says is further taking a toll on her mental health.

Executive producer Carlos King tweeted "Thank you @tifftiff1 for your contribution to #LAMH and I’m happy you made the brave decision to step back from the show to focus on you. Love you." In the episode, Tiffany talked about how she didn't expect her life to be as turned upside down with the new baby. But coupled with her older children, her business, and now adjusting to a newborn had her overwhelmed. The show is adding unnecessary stress.

For Louis, he told Tiffany before having the baby that they should consider taking a break from the show. He said to his wife: "These are some of the kinds of things we talked about with saying let's get pregnant, let's have a baby,"

Carlos King Is Proud of Tiffany For Leaving 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

King wishing Tiffany well really makes it clear that this is the end to the Whitlow's being on the show in the future, but he says the door is always open for their return. King, who is the co-creator of the franchise, sets the tone for the series and while we only a glimpse of Tiffany and Louis talking about what was best for their family, this move seems to be the right one for them. A reunion special for season six was recently taped, but it's unclear whether they attended. Neither Tiffany nor Louis have commented on their exit on social media.