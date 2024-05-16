The Big Picture Melody and Martel's divorce set a toxic tone from the start, revealing cheating and dysfunction.

Martel's arrest in season 8 escalated the drama, showcasing threats and revenge porn.

Marsau and Latisha' Scott's marriage struggles faced infidelity rumors, fake pregnancy tests, and severed friendships.

Reality TV has a notorious reputation for destroying marriages. Most marriages showcased on reality TV suffer some type of betrayal or heartbreak to the dismay or entertainment of their televised audience. Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans have witnessed one marriage destroyed and several others are in turmoil. Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s debut season focused on the breakdown of the principal couples' marriage. Initially pitched as an opportunity to showcase Black excellence and promote entrepreneurship, it was painfully clear during the first season that the breakdown of the ultimate power couple, Martell Holt and Melody Shari, was the tea Carlos King was serving audiences to keep them connected to the new franchise.

Eight seasons after the show was introduced as an opportunity for fans of the Oprah Winfrey Network to see Black couples working together to achieve wealth through entrepreneurship, the reputation of the series has suffered tremendously from being rooted in toxicity. And it seems to be getting worse.

Melody and Martell Divorce Set the Tone for Toxicity on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Over the first four seasons, the principal couples' divorce took center stage. Melody and Martell Holt were aesthetic perfection with their adorable children, HBCU background, and small business mindset. Partnering in a real estate investment and construction company titled, Holt & Holt, the couple embodied the hashtag #relationshipgoals. Their good looks and picture-perfect family weren't able to resonate with audiences long before it was clear there was an underlying rift in the marriage.

Melody’s accusations of infidelity presented early in the first season were proven over upcoming episodes, as the family attempted to survive despite a cheating husband and very unsatisfied wife. If there were fans that wanted to root for Black love their hopes were dashed when Martell’s philandering ways were cosigned by the birth of a baby boy with his mistress.

The scandal was too big for the show and spilled over to blog sites, social media platforms and urban news during the off-season. Bloggers worked tirelessly to uncover the identity of Martell’s mystery side chick and the lifeblood of the show became the dysfunction. If LAMH audiences thought they were finished with the drama between Melody and Martell, they were disappointed when season 6 opened with Martell being arrested for a text message to Melody.

Martell's arrest and Melody's dramatic scene with two security guards protecting her property worked to provide proof that she was truly afraid of Martell retaliating after being jailed for domestic threats. The threats were defined as text messages he sent Melody in 2022. With four children between them, the Holt's have continued to sling mud back and forth, culminating in Martell threatening revenge porn and Melody filing a police report to have Martel arrested on a domestic threat complaint. Initially, the couple's drama kept audiences engaged as they struggled to digest the reality of an illegitimate child being born to a married reality star. But as the years have gone by, fans of the show have grown tired of the back and forth in the presence of minor children.

The Scotts are Just as Bad on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

The remaining core couples, Marsau and Latisha Scott - and Maurice and Kimmi Scott, fought unsuccessfully to keep the poison from Holt’s marriage from seeping into their own marital dynamics. In the first season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Maurice and Kimmi acknowledged issues with the mother of Maurice’s son. The uncomfortable relationship came to a head when the teenage boy relocated to live full-time with Maurice and his stepmother.

Maurice’s ex accused Kimmi of being his side chick during the marriage and a major reason for their divorce. Kimmi vehemently denied the accusation, refusing to wear the infamous label of homewrecker. Not long after the couple made peace with Maurice’s ex-wife, they learned Kimmi was dealing with breast cancer. Unfortunately, Maurice showed himself to be a self-centered husband complaining about needing more sex as his wife struggled through chemotherapy and then remission. After seeing himself on television, Maurice acknowledged he looked bad and offered a televised apology to his wife during the reunion, but fans hadn't forgotten his insolence during what had to be one of the hardest challenges of her life. For Maurice to claim to love his wife but insist his needs for sex outweighed her emotional and mental well-being after a cancer diagnosis, rendered audiences skeptical about his character and ability to be a long-term supportive husband.

Marsau and Latisha's Marriage Remains Under Attack on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Fellow contractors Marsau and Latisha Scott's marriage was under fire soon after Martell's infidelity was exposed. Both Martell and Melody insinuated in various ways that Marsau had been unfaithful to his wife, much like Martel. Rumors swirled around Hunstville and found their way to YouTube and Instagram blogs with gossip about Marsau's suggested mistresses and inappropriate behavior.

Marsau and Latisha pushed forward season after season, working diligently to avoid confronting the rumors of infidelity. In season 5, Latisha claimed she needed to take a pregnancy test after having pregnancy-like symptoms, even though she knew her husband had a vasectomy years ago. Audiences called BS on the storyline that suggested infidelity on Latisha's part. Whether she was faking the test or not, the Scott's marriage was clearly on shaky ground. Latisha's cousin Keke Jabbar accused her of knowing Marsau was a cheater and insisted on turning a blind eye to keep her marriage intact.

Angry with Latisha for not acknowledging what she felt to be true, and filled with jealousy over her cousin's upper middle-class lifestyle, Keke threw a cup of water in her cousin's face at a BBQ. Needless to say, the cousin's relationship was severed, possibly indefinitely, adding Latisha and Keke to a long list of friendships that have ended since the show premiered.

The Other Relationships on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville Have Severed

Marriages aren't usually considered sacred on reality television, but usually parents and children are off-limits. Once again, Love & Marriage: Huntsville proves to go against the grain as parents have been an active point of contention on the show. Latisha's mother aka Ms. Wanda was a force to be reckoned with because of her reckless mouth and unapologetic dislike for her son-in-law. Ms. Wanda was prepared to use her words and her fists on the show and was eventually removed from the cast for getting into an altercation. Melody and Stormi Steele's mothers have both slung mud at cast members and participated in divisive storylines.

Destiny Payton joined LAMH as a friend of Melody's years ago. Married with a baby on the way, she was a bit of a mystery to audiences because her husband was not an active member on the show. Destiny chose to keep her marital woes to herself and went through a divorce immediately after her son's birth on her own. Her decision to remain mum on her personal struggles resulted in her being asked to leave the show.

Destiny took the hit on the chin but stayed in close contact with the cast. This season she reappeared divorced with a new ex and new drama. The man she dated after going through her divorce was the love of her life until they went through a break, and he started dating one of the producers from the show. Carlos immediately gave Destiny a contract to return to the show to share this new messy love triangle, and she, of course, jumped at the chance. Destiny's comeback scene for season 6 detailed her explaining to Latisha how her producer Sunni listened to her talk about Moses and then later connected and ultimately married him. Later in the premiere of season 8, Carlos brought out his former producer and Destiny's ex to sip tea on stage with Melody at a LIVE taping for his podcast, Reality With the King

Season 5 was particularly toxic not just for the primary cast, but secondary cast members struggled with the culture of the show also.Tiffany and Louis Whitlowjoined the cast three seasons ago, but fans were never welcoming to the newlyweds. Tiffany struggled with playing the villain role but seemed primed for it. During their time on the show, they pointed fingers at the other couples, accusing them of being in dysfunctional relationships. Ultimately, after having her son, Tiffany decided the pressure from the show was too much for her to bear. The couple announced they were leaving the show in season 7 to protect and care for their mental health.

Besides the divorces, side chicks, illegitimate children, arrests, broken friendships, mental health risks, and even familial and production relationships on the show have been all but destroyed. It seems clear that any type of relationship brought to Carlos King's Huntsville, Alabama series will be mercilessly tried and tested at bare minimum, but judging from the last few years, it's clear that any form of connection can and will be severed if introduced on the show. The only relationship that hasn't completely been severed is the one between the LAMH and its loyal viewers. If the show continues down this path, it's quite possible fans will lose interest in the show because of its lack of balance and substance.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Sunday on OWN and can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

