Leave it to Love & Marriage: Huntsville to bring the mess. But this drama has just cause. Having quit after the airing of the first part of the reunion, Melody Shari has some more to say on the scandal rocking the reality series about the claims of Melody and Martell Holt grooming Destiny Payton for a threesome. As first alluded to by OMFGRealityTV on social media, it's been alleged that scenes from the second part of the Season 5 reunion have been removed, with other scenes added and segments extended.

In the thread from the original post, one user shared an alleged screenshot of the episode's description. The description said, "(2/8) Kimmi and Melody argue over Melody's double standards; Destiny claims Martell and Melody groomed her for a threesome; Sunni joins the cast on stage to hash out her issues with Destiny." With Melody leaving the series, it's likely this tense segment is part of why the episode may be newly edited.

Melody Holt Threatens Legal Action

Close

After nine seasons, Melody Shari has departed Love & Marriage: Huntsville. In a statement to fans, she said, "This chapter must come to a close." While she thanked her fans for their years of support, her decision to leave comes on the heels of the threesome allegations made by Destiny Patyon. Melody took to Instagram Live to discuss the grooming accusations made by her now-former co-star and what steps she plans on taking. She said, "There's a thing called workplace retaliation. It's a legal terminology. And when you're asked something, and you do not move in the way that your superior wants you to move, and then they can get to retaliate because of that. I'm gonna ask y'all a question. Do y'all think I've been attacked this season more than any other?"

In her Instagram Live, she continued, "So I want you to imagine your superior asking you to allow them to be your TV manager. And you don't accept the offer...because you don't have the proof, but a feeling that there's a misalignment. So you don't accept the offer, and then all hell breaks loose in your workplace. And you have proof of this, by the way. There's a whole Zoom...And, I can't say too much more because I can't show too much of my hand, but that's enough." With threats to potentially take legal action, it's likely that the segment from the reunion had to be edited around so as not to cause further reactions. With just enough morsels of information, it's clear that whatever happened behind the scenes on Love & Marriage: Huntsville is continuing off-camera.