Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun for their sci-fi drama, Love Me, written and directed by Andrew and Sam Zuchero.

In this interview, Yeun and Stewart discuss the themes of this original script and how their research informed their understanding of it and performances.

They also share updates for other projects, like Yeun's drama Bubble & Squeak and Stewart's feature directorial debut The Chronology of Water.

In a world so intimately connected through the internet, life can feel isolating at times. With the ability to see into someone else's life at our fingertips, the notion of "just being yourself" is enough to give you an existential crisis. In the sci-fi drama Love Me, from first-time writer-directors Andrew and Sam Zuchero, co-stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun examine these concepts — self identity, purpose, love — through the curious AI minds of a buoy and satellite on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

"In the not-too-distant future," according to the movie's trailer, a lonely buoy bobs in the ocean while a satellite floats aimlessly in space, simply existing after mankind has ceased to do so. When they find each other, they explore the internet, excavating humanity and searching for the meaning of life and a sense of self.

Ahead of the movie's release, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Stewart and Yeun about their initial thoughts on the script and how their points of view changed throughout filming. The duo discuss the ambitious plot, what it has to say about life on Earth, and how they tackle social media and the influencer lifestyle as Me/Déja (Stewart) and Iam/Liam (Yeun). They also share updates on their other projects, Yeun's Bubble & Squeak and Stewart's feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.

Steven Yeun Teases a “Freeing” World in ‘Bubble & Squeak’

COLLIDER: Before we get into the film, which I have a lot of questions on, Steven, I want to start with you. I've seen Bubble & Squeak, which is premiering at Sundance in a few days, so I just have to ask, how much fun did you have in that role and finding that accent?

STEVEN YEUN: I had a lot of fun. I feel that I was really fun. And just playing in a world where there wasn't a defined, specific reality, but it was kind of open to collective understanding of it was freeing, so we just kind of messed around.

It's a lot of fun. I think people are going to enjoy it.

Imogen Poots Is “Incredible” in Kristen Stewart’s “Ephemeral” Directorial Debut

“We will continue making movies forever,” she says of her The Chonology of Water star.

Kristen, I have an individual question for you. For a long time, you've talked about directing a feature, and you finally got to make it. I'm just curious, when will people be able to see it, and what do you want to tell people about it?

KRISTEN STEWART: Oh, I didn't actually film it. It was just sort of something that I wanted to try out. [Laughs] No, I’m kidding. We did roll. We rolled when we made it. I'm finishing it right now. It's been a long process. It's an incredibly ephemeral film. It's a movie about memory. It's something that is taking a moment, but I have footage that you could eat with a fork and knife. Imogen Poots is better– when I say “better,” she's more alive than I have seen anyone be alive in a movie. If I was ever going to make a movie as an actor who just loves actors, loves performance, loves watching people do unexpected things… I've just never had that experience. I've never been around it. She's so incredible. She's like family to me now. That's what you want a movie to do to you. I have made family members doing this, and we will continue making movies forever. It was such a good first step.

When can you see it? My goodness. I don't know. It's a festival movie. It's a total arthouse film, and so kind of wherever we get lucky enough to be accepted or welcomed, that's where we'll go, but we don't know what that is yet.

So there's a decent chance of Toronto later this year.

STEWART: By the way, we've been talking for so long, I'm like, “I mean, let’s talk about it.” But we're doing an interview right now. [Laughs] I'm not sure yet. It's important. Wherever it winds up… Not sure yet.

YEUN: Tight. I’m excited.

I really mean this, I'm so happy for you, and I really can't wait to see it.

‘Love Me’ Is About the Constructs of “Authenticity and Inviduality”

“It was an opportunity to sit in a vacuous space and consider what ‘being yourself’ really is.”

Jumping into why I get to talk to you guys. You both read a lot of scripts, so what the hell was it like reading this script and seeing what they were trying to pull off? Because it's really ambitious.

YEUN: When I read it, I loved the swing of the totality of it, but also how earnest it was, which I think, in a time when a lot of things feel more about telling people who you are, this one felt like it was revealing yourself a little bit. It was the exercise of going into that, so that felt courageous to me from Sam and Andy [Zuchero]. That was what was exciting for me with the script.

STEWART: Yeah, I think it's easy to look at the ambition and the maybe presumed mission statement, like, “Oh, okay. It's a future world. We're maybe making a couple of presumptions about how it's going to go, maybe making statements about the effect of our presence on the earth, the internet at large.” For me, it was so about the question of authenticity and individuality and how those are constructs, ones that allow us to survive, but also, actually, if you boil them down, they go right back to connecting us and making less distinction between us all, that we actually really share so much and are not that different to each other. Having said that, in order for us to sustain, we have to accept the small differences that actually can link us.