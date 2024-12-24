Fans have enjoyed several post-apocalyptic stories in recent years with movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and series like The Last of Us, Fallout, and more, however, none of them had been a through and through romance feature. Nonetheless, first-time directors Sam and Andy Zuchero’s upcoming romance film, Love Me, is set to bridge that gap. While the details about Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun-led film are scarce the movie debuted at Sundance Film Festival with good reviews. Now as its release date nears, the makers have unveiled a new teaser for the film.

The brief teaser shows a satellite (voiced by Yeun) connecting with a buoy (voiced by Stewart) in a post-apocalyptic world. As the satellite introduces itself as a “helper on earth” it shows a montage of short videos that seem to be scavenged from the internet, to establish the world of the movie, and the most dominating lifeform ie, “modern humans.” The montage also features a brief clip of Yeun and Stewart singing the Friends theme song among other things. While the teaser doesn’t give away any plot details, it’s interesting enough to pique fans’ interest. And fans of the science fiction genre will certainly find something relatable in it.

What’s ‘Love Me About?

Sam and Andy Zuchero direct the feature from their own eccentric cosmic rom-com script. The film takes place in a time after humans have gone extinct, when the surviving machines’ only references are a massive hard drive’s worth of data combed from search engines and social media sites as seen in the teaser. The movie follows the buoy aka Me, whose directive is to find a connection. Though it connects with the satellite, Iam, which starts out as a blank-slate AI that has been programmed to connect with any life-form that exists on the planet previously inhabited by humans. How the two fall in love remains to be seen.

The movie has garnered a 47 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics, nonetheless, it remains to be seen how the audience rates Love Me which explores contemporary topics surrounding technology and identity. In her review, Collider’s Therese Lacson writes,

If the Zucheros set the stage with their robot love concept, then Stewart and Yeun make it their own. There's a decent amount of humor in the film and more than a few awww moments. Robots learning to become human isn't a novel concept, but it's also not one that's overstayed its welcome. In a time when AI gaining sentience seems more and more like a possibility, it's heartening to imagine a future where robots aren't after our jobs or lives or trying to raise a revolution against us, but are simply trying to enjoy what it feels like to be in a relationship, even if it is a messy one.

Love You debuts in theatres on January 31, 2025. You can check out the new teaser above.