Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) and Steven Yeun (Beef) are experiencing life as they never have before in the debut trailer for Love Me. As we shed one year and step into a fresh one, the running themes and storyline of Sam and Andy Zuchero’s film couldn’t feel any more familiar. Although it centers around a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun), the plot takes an incredibly human turn and touches on experiences familiar to all of us. Set to arrive in cinemas on January 31, the trailer for the Zucheros feature-length directorial debut promises to pull on your heartstrings and open up a deeper discussion after the credits roll.

Diving into the deep end with their first feature-length project, the Zucheros tackle a multitude of visual platforms to bring Love Me to life on the big-screen. In the trailer, life as we know it on Earth has collapsed, and a connection is formed between an adrift buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) tumbling through space. Despite being miles and miles away from one another, Kismet sees the pair’s paths cross and launches them on a journey towards understanding and friendship. Together, they uncover the mysteries of what it means to be human, having their lives transformed from two inanimate objects that survived the collapse of the planet to two living, breathing, human beings sorting out their relationship with one another and the world around them.

The Team Behind ‘Love Me’

As the trailer suggests, Stewart and Yeun’s performances largely carry the production, but the creative and unique vision behind how they’re presented is what makes the Zucheros' feature stand out from other love stories. Along with teaming up as co-directors on the project, the Zucheros also co-penned the film, which will be one of the first to arrive from Bleecker Street’s 2025 slate. Daniel Bekerman, Christine D’Souza Gelb, Connor Flanagan, Jason Netter, Heather Puttock and Anna Junger serve as executive producers with Shivani Rawat, Kevin Rowe, Julie Goldstein, Ben Howe and Luca Borghese producing.

Along with Love Me, Stewart also has another project coming down the line, with her road trip comedy feature, Sacramento, awaiting the announcement of a wide theatrical release. Likewise, Yeun will soon celebrate the Sundance debut of his film, Bubble & Squeak, which will be followed by the cinematic arrival of Bong Joon-ho’s highly-anticipated sci-fi flick, Mickey 17, in April.

You can check out the debut trailer for Love Me above and see the one of a kind movie in theaters on January 31.