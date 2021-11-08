Are you a fan of the enemies-to-lovers trope in the romance genre as well as more action-focused stories involving high-stakes drama and cool hand-to-hand combat scenes? If so then the perfect anime for you is coming in early 2022. Love of Kill (Koroshi Ai in the original Japanese) has a new trailer that introduces the premise of the show and the complete cast.

Directed by Hideaki Oba, the anime tells the story of an impassive and newly-recruited bounty hunter named Chateau Dankworth who begins targeting a notorious and dangerously efficient killer-for-hire, Son Ryang-ha. However, when they meet, Son Ryang-ha manages to overpower Chateau and reveals to her that his intentions are not to kill her or let her kill him but instead he wishes to conquer her heart. Son Ryang-han tries to find the most original ways to win her favor, offering her presents in the form of tied-up targets. Hence begins the game of cat and mouse.

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: 'Spy x Family' Anime Trailer Reveals Adaptation of Acclaimed Action-Comedy Manga by WIT Studio and Cloverworks

Love of Kill is based on a manga series by Fe which has run since the Fall of 2015 and is still ongoing today. The manga is licensed in English in North America by Yen Press.

The main pair of Love of Kill are played by Saori Onishi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) and Hiro Shimono (Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan). Other members of the voice cast include Kenyu Horiuchi (One Piece), Kouhei Amasaki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World), Tomoaki Maeno (Cells at Work!), and Hochu Otsuka (Naruto). The character design was done by Youko Satou with music by Kei Yoshikawa. The trailer features the anime’s opening theme song “Midnight Dancer” by Toshiki Masuda.

Love of Kill is set to premiere in January 2022. Watch the trailer below:

7 Anime to Watch If You Liked 'Cowboy Bebop' Finished 'Cowboy Bebop?' Here are some great animes that will get you through until the live-action show is released.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email