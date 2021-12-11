The highly-anticipated new anime series Love of Kill (Koroshi Ai in Japanese) has a release date, as revealed on a second trailer for the new series, based on the manga of the same name by Fe. The new trailer for the bounty hunter-assassin enemies to lovers anime revealed exciting new information about the characters' backstories.

As the first trailer revealed, Love of Kill is about the newly-recruited bounty hunter Chateau Dankworth (Saori Onishi) and her pursuit of assassin Song Ryang-Ha (Hiro Shimono). However, when they finally meet, he reveals that he doesn't intend to kill her but instead hopes to conquer her heart. This new trailer delves into the characters' complicated backstory and relationship. Dankworth was involved in a mysterious incident as a child, where she was found in a car with no memory of anything but her name.

The body of an boy was also found in the vehicle with an ID on his body that was eventually delcared non-existent. The name on the ID? Song Ryang-Ha. This new twist further complicates Dankworth's relationship with Song Ryang-Ha, as she is completely convinced she was responsible for his death all those years ago.

Image via Crunchyroll

The trailer also introduced new cast members Ayumu Murase (Haikyu!!) as Jinon, Masakazu Morita (Bleach) as Nikka, and Yoko Hikasa (The Devil Is a Part-Timer!) as Mifa. Directed by Hideaki Oba, the series has been licensed by Crunchyroll with a script from Ayume Hisao and music by Kei Yoshikawa. The anime is set to release late January 12/early January 13 in Japan with Cruncyroll reporting that they "will be streaming the series soon after it airs on Japanese TV."

The twists and turns of the new trailer only heighten the excitement for what is shaping up to be an enthralling series. You can watch the second trailer for Love of Kill below.

