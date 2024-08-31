Abbey Romeo Lutes, the star of Netflix’s 'Love on the Spectrum', recently announced a limited edition hand-knit capsule collection with MakerPlace by Michaels. Michaels chose to partner with Abbey, who gained popularity from the Netflix series that follows the relationships of people on the spectrum. Her popularity is evident with 1.9 million followers on TikTok and nearly 700K followers on Instagram. Abbey’s love and skill for knitting made this collaboration a natural fit. The partnership celebrates Abbey’s passion for knitting and advocacy for neurodivergent creators (people with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, Tourette's, etc.) and highlights MakerPlace’s commitment to supporting makers of all abilities.

“I’m excited to partner with MakerPlace by Michaels because it makes me feel excited, proud, and productive to be making scarves. It’s my job,” said Abbey. “I’ve been knitting hats for about five years, so it feels good to try something new, like these pretty scarves! It’s very therapeutic to knit, and when I move my hands, I’ve noticed I’m more focused. If I can do it, you can do it!”

The Love on the Spectrum star was diagnosed with autism when she was 2.5 years old, but she only asked her mother if she was on the spectrum when she was nine. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said that she always knew she was different. “My brain wouldn’t do what I was telling it to.” Her mother, Christine, confirmed her autism diagnosis, and they both cried. “I didn’t want to have autism; I wanted to be typical,” she said in the interview.

Abbey and David's Love Story Became Fans' Favorite

After appearing on the popular Netflix series, which originated in Australia, she found David Isaacman. The two even traveled to Africa together and became the most popular couple on the show. They have been dating for three years and recently participated in a summer party held by Netflix at a mansion in Bel Air. David and Abbey seemed to enjoy the party, which included many food stations, music, a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and more. David, Abbey said, understands her autism and helps her when she hears noises to which she is sensitive. When hearing dog barks or a baby crying, he covers her ears. At the party, the loud music didn’t seem to bother her much, and the two enjoyed some ice cream and taking photos at sunset.

After she started creating her hat collection, she changed her username on TikTok and Instagram to @HatsbyAbbey. She said that social media platforms had helped her learn new skills and passions. One of them is songwriting and singing. In April, she released her song “Categories,” about how she likes to place things in categories as a way of verbally expressing herself. She is a member of a performing arts program for people on the spectrum called Spectrum Laboratory.

In addition to the capsule collection, MakerPlace will spotlight some of Abbey’s favorite neurodivergent creators to promote their artistic talents and unique creations to customers. With MakerPlace’s mission to be the best place for handmade sellers and their customers, “Abbey’s Picks” will empower shoppers to support diverse creators within the independent artist and maker community.

“Abbey’s passion for crafting and enthusiasm for supporting handmade creators resonates deeply with our mission and core values at MakerPlace,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels. “This collection is a testament to Abbey’s talents and personal mission to empower others to find purpose through creativity. It also serves as a reminder that customers who shop on MakerPlace invest in the passion, dedication, and hard work of independent artists and makers.”

Starting at $30, the MakerPlace x Abbey Romeo capsule collection features a hand-knit hat-and-scarf bundle along with a range of scarves that showcase Abbey's creative talents and represent the joy and purpose that crafting can bring to life, especially for those on the autism spectrum. Recent consumer data from Michaels found that 99% of makers see making and creating as highly correlated with their own personal mental health. For more information about Abbey’s collection and to view the exclusive pieces, visit her MakerPlace store at https://www.michaels.com/makerplace/storefront/abbeyromeo.

Love on the Spectrum can be streamed on Netflix.

